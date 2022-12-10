The Whiteboard Canvas for Mindmaps

The big news this week is Obsidian 1.1, which introduced the Canvas core plugin. It lets users lay notes out in an infinite, spatial canvas. There's been a lot of debate in the #vip and #insider-desktop channels about how this feature should evolve, and the new #showcase-canvas channel is a great place to check out how it's all working. Here's how Silver, one of the developers, uses it for cooking and how canvas + popout windows makes for an incredible home screen experience. It's also great for timelines and family trees, which are features I've been looking forward to forever. Here's Nick Milo explaining how it works, but I really recommend scrolling through the channel, people are doing some really need things with it and there's been great discussion.

The Personal Note

The other big news is a follow-up to last month's note about my health. I'm pregnant! 🥳 but also, the first trimester + this year's vicious cold-and-covid season are absolutely kicking my butt, and some messy complications from the pregnancy aren't helping. I've lost track of how many doctors I've seen since Thanksgiving, and how many steroids my son is taking for his recurrent cough, but although I got the paperwork for leaving teaching taken care of, it's been a really rough month so far.

So this week's edition of the Obsidian Roundup is going to be really abbreviated, and I am taking Christmas and New Years' off. Next week I'll sweep back around for everything I missed this week when I was basically bedridden, and everything should be back to normal in January.

PS: I don't have a due date yet for the baby, but I have enough warning that hopefully I'll be able to find someone to cover writing the Roundup in early August :P