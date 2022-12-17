In The Community

Here's a list of all 84 entrants for Obsidian October, but the winners were:

Click through to check out the runners up! There was a lot of fantastic content created in October.

Obsidian Updates

v1.1.3 had a bunch of Canvas improvements, and Live Preview mode should no longer flash with unstyled text while scrolling big documents.

v1.1.4 also improved Canvas, but the main thing is that you can now "Group" things on your Canvas; they work a bit like placemats.

v1.1.5 also improved Canvas (are you sensing a theme), with more options and better rendering when zoomed out.

v1.1.6 also improved Canvas, making it easier to export the canvas as an image.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Self-hosted Livesync 0.17.2 can now merge conflicted documents automatically.

Digital Garden 2.26.0 added support for enabling a table of content in the right sidebar.

Obsidian Columns 1.4.0 added new callout syntax, which uses plain CSS to create columns. This allows all native obsidian markdown editor features to be available when creating columns.

Text Generator 0.1.18 added template models.

Quick Switcher++ 2.3.5 added a new setting to enable accessing the different modes of the switcher from a ribbon icon button.

Spaced Repetition 1.9.0 added backwards navigation of cards, curly brackets as an option for cloze fields, a new setting to collapse and expand subdecks, and more.

Tasks 1.20.0 added support for tasks in numbered lists and a new 'priority is not' filter option.

Readwise Mirror 1.3.0 lets users sort highlights by location and filter discarded highlights.

Linter 1.9.1 improved header increment support.

Database Folder 3.0.1 got a bunch of experimental new options involving empty cells.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Canvas MindMap makes it easier to use Obsidian Canvas as a mindmap, with enter letting users create a new "brother" node and tab creating a "child" node.

Appearance

@stēla shared a CSS snippet to make it easier to see connections inside blocks on the Canvas.

Apatheia by @AmadeusWM is a new theme inspired by Things that looks like a lot of fun on Macs.

Border by @Akifyss is a new theme with new icons and illustrations.

Typora-Vue by @ZekunC is a new theme inspired by the Vue document style.

Solarized by @harmtemolder reduces brightness contrast but, unlike many low contrast color schemes, retains contrasting hues.

Ancillary Code

Here is a script to help export data from Heptabase and get it into an Obsidian canvas.

Guides

Discussions

@oldtowneast@pkm.social did a neat reaction thread to the December 3 edition of the Obsidian Roundup that tests out and evaluates some of the new plugins mentioned.

Here's a lengthy Reddit thread about whether the goal of personal knowledge management is flawed.

Showcases

Ancillary Tools

Readwise Reader, a read it later app that works with youtube videos, has GPT-3 integrations to summarize & translate texts, and sends all of your highlights and annotations to Obsidian, entered public beta this week. Here's the Product Hunt page, and here's the Twitter launch announcement.

