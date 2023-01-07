Housekeeping

Obsidian Updates

The Installer has been updated to use Electron v21, which requires downloading the latest Installer. Everyone should do this, but also, Insider updates made it into 1.1 and 1.1.9, so here are some highlights of what's new:

Canvas plugin — A brand new core plugin for Obsidian. Arrange your notes in an infinite canvas.

Canvas: Added new alignment options to justify content horizontally or vertically.

Canvas: YouTube embeds are now shown at 16:9 instead of square.

Canvas: Added a “privacy” toggle to the export modal. This will allow you to share the canvas while masking all the text on the cards.

Canvas: Added a command to export your canvas as an image.

Customizable ribbon — Control what items appear in your ribbon and the order they appear in.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

AI

Automatic File Namer by @0xble lets users automatically name files using GPT-3

Smart Connections by @brianpetro makes it easier to find links to similar notes using artificial intelligence from OpenAI.

Silicon AI by @deepfates integrates with Silicon AI.

Obsidian GPT by @jmilldotdev enables GPT & Large Language Model completions in Obsidian editor via API

Canvas Conversation by @AndreBaltazar8 allows you to create a ChatGPT conversation using Canvas Cards.

Canvas

Canvas Random Note by @jmilldotdev add random notes from your vault to the Obsidian canvas

Canvas CSS class by @Lisandra-dev adds a CSS class to the canvas, as well as also other attributes.

Canvas Mindmap by @Quorafind helps make your canvas work like a mindmap.

Link Exploder by @benhughes creates a canvas from a note, embedding it's incoming (i.e. backlinks) and outgoing links onto the canvas (as well as the their linked notes).

Link Nodes In Canvas by @Quorafind makes it possible to add edges between notes in Canvas based on their links.

Terminalish

Terminal Plugin by @clevcode supports editing files with Neovim and other terminal based editors.

Terminal by @polyipseity lets users open terminals in Obsidian directly.

Vim Toggle Plugin by @conneroisu enables togging vim mode on and off inside of the editor.

Academia

Reference Map by @anoopkcn provides a reference and citation map for literature review and discovery

Zotero Annotations by @anoopkcn is a method to import metadata and annotations from Zotero

Custom LaTeX Style by @KanavMadhura lets the user define a custom global LaTeX style, using only Obsidian.

Tasks

Task Marker by @wenlzhang makes it easier to change task statuses with hotkeys and context menu. Complete, cancel and mark tasks, as well as cycle among selected task statuses.

Habit Calendar by @hedonihilist is helps you render a calendar inside DataviewJS code block, showing your habit status within a month.

Asana Sync by @Maxymillion lets users import Asana tasks into Obsidian.

Other

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Another Quick Switcher supports not only markdown files but also other files.

Surfing 0.8.8 lets users send current web page in surfing to Readwise when you are surfing the net from within Obsidian.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

I do not normally feature works in progress that haven't yet been released for official beta testing, but this was too exciting to not share: @blacksmithgu has begun work on Datacore, a successor to Dataview with a focus on UX and speed. Looks like planned features include a new Javascript API, WYSIWYG views, functioning embeds, and live editing.

Inbox shows a notification when launching Obsidian if you have data to process in your "inbox" note.

For Developers

As a reminder, Obsidian 1.1 came with some quality of life improvements for plugin developers like a new metadata API, a way to configure a donation URL, and a changelog for the Obsidian API.

Here's a nifty design system file for Figma; it's basically a library of user interface components, styles and guidelines that are used while designing software

Appearance

Ancillary Code

Here's a Ruby script to download content of Reddit posts as a Markdown file usable in Obsidian.

Guides

