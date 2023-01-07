🌠 AI, Canvas, Terminal & Tasks plugins
Improvements to academic workflows, an upcoming successor to Dataview, and the return of AnuPpuccin.
Housekeeping
Happy New Year! This edition is going to by necessity be a bit "abbreviated" because it would otherwise overwhelm everyone (including me!) with like three weeks of content, including a ton of things made by wonderful people on holiday vacations who spent it at their desks 😅, but thanks to everyone for being understanding about my holiday break.
If there's something that happened or came out since December 17 that is not in this edition, but you feel should be shared with the community, please do me a favor and send me an note letting me know.
PS: There are more subheadings than usual, so it might be more pleasant to view this on the web version so you can jump around more easily.
Obsidian Updates
The Installer has been updated to use Electron v21, which requires downloading the latest Installer. Everyone should do this, but also, Insider updates made it into 1.1 and 1.1.9, so here are some highlights of what's new:
Canvas plugin — A brand new core plugin for Obsidian. Arrange your notes in an infinite canvas.
Canvas: Added new alignment options to justify content horizontally or vertically.
Canvas: YouTube embeds are now shown at 16:9 instead of square.
Canvas: Added a “privacy” toggle to the export modal. This will allow you to share the canvas while masking all the text on the cards.
Canvas: Added a command to export your canvas as an image.
Customizable ribbon — Control what items appear in your ribbon and the order they appear in.
Plugin News
New in Community Plugins
These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.
Paste Mode by
@jglevmakes it easier to paste content and mark block quotes at any level of indentation.
File Forgetting Curve by
@ptrsvltnsis a spaced repetition plugin.
Paste As Html by
@maotong06lets users paste from web browsers as HTML and keep the original CSS styling.
Canvas Presentation by
@Quorafindhelps display cards based on sequences.
Open Gate by
@nguyenvanduocitlets users embed any website to Obsidian, including ones that were previously difficult to iframe.
Toggle Case by
@MatthewAlnermakes it easier to toggle between
lowercase
UPPERCASEand
Title Case, a la the Text Format plugin.
Read Later by
@Canna71makes it easier to sync web pages to markdown and integrate with read-it-later apps (Pocket, Instapaper)
Workona To Obsidian by
@Holmes555lets users import Workona resources through generated JSON file.
Project Garden by
@bgoosmanmakes it easier to see all your projects in one place, although the implementation seems more folder based than the Projects plugin.
FuzzyTag by
@adriandersenlets users fuzzy match autocomplete tags in Frontmatter
DMN Plugin by
@joleafenables viewing DMNs using dmn-js.
Translate by
@Fevolmakes it easier to translate text and notes with Google Translate, DeepL, Azure, and more.
Text Extractor by
@scambierhelps facilitate the extraction of text from images (OCR) and PDFs. It's meant to be paired with Omnisearch and other plugins.
Google Photos by
@alangraingeris a Google Photos integration for Obsidian
Wordy by
@nqthqnoffers a thesaurus, dictionary and more using the Datamuse API
Keyshots by
@KrazyManJadds classic hotkey/shortcuts commands from popular IDEs like Visual Studio Code or JetBrains Family.
WakaTime by
@alanhamlettoffers automatic time tracking and metrics generated from your Obsidian usage activity.
Checklist Reset by
@lhansfordadds a command to reset the state of any checklists in a document in Obsidian.
Base Tag Renderer by
@darrenkurorenders the basename of tags in preview mode.
GPT-3 Notes by
@micahkeis another way to create a note using OpenAI's GPT-3 language model.
Pending (as of Friday morning)
Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.
AI
Automatic File Namer by
@0xblelets users automatically name files using GPT-3
Smart Connections by
@brianpetromakes it easier to find links to similar notes using artificial intelligence from OpenAI.
Silicon AI by
@deepfatesintegrates with Silicon AI.
Obsidian GPT by
@jmilldotdevenables GPT & Large Language Model completions in Obsidian editor via API
Canvas Conversation by
@AndreBaltazar8allows you to create a ChatGPT conversation using Canvas Cards.
Canvas
Canvas Random Note by
@jmilldotdevadd random notes from your vault to the Obsidian canvas
Canvas CSS class by
@Lisandra-devadds a CSS class to the canvas, as well as also other attributes.
Canvas Mindmap by
@Quorafindhelps make your canvas work like a mindmap.
Link Exploder by
@benhughescreates a canvas from a note, embedding it's incoming (i.e. backlinks) and outgoing links onto the canvas (as well as the their linked notes).
Link Nodes In Canvas by
@Quorafindmakes it possible to add edges between notes in Canvas based on their links.
Terminalish
Terminal Plugin by
@clevcodesupports editing files with Neovim and other terminal based editors.
Terminal by
@polyipseitylets users open terminals in Obsidian directly.
Vim Toggle Plugin by
@conneroisuenables togging vim mode on and off inside of the editor.
Academia
Reference Map by
@anoopkcnprovides a reference and citation map for literature review and discovery
Zotero Annotations by
@anoopkcnis a method to import metadata and annotations from Zotero
Custom LaTeX Style by
@KanavMadhuralets the user define a custom global LaTeX style, using only Obsidian.
Tasks
Task Marker by
@wenlzhangmakes it easier to change task statuses with hotkeys and context menu. Complete, cancel and mark tasks, as well as cycle among selected task statuses.
Habit Calendar by
@hedonihilistis helps you render a calendar inside DataviewJS code block, showing your habit status within a month.
Asana Sync by
@Maxymillionlets users import Asana tasks into Obsidian.
Other
OpenWeather by
@willasmreturns the current weather from OpenWeather in a configurable string format.
ArchiveBox Plugin by
@invariantarchives links to ArchiveBox, a self-hosted archiver, upon file modification.
Hints Flow by
@neoantoxsave data directly to Obsidian with a specified template. Capture from Telegram, WhatsApp, Slack, Email, SMS, Raycast and more.
Hyphenation by
@7596ffenables justified text and hyphenation
Boost Link Suggestions by
@jglevalters the order of inline link suggestions by link count and manual boosts.
File Chucker by
@kenlimmakes it faster to move a file to a new or existing folder, then open the next file.
widgets Plugin by
@bingryanprovides very beautiful widgets.
Kaffelogic Manager by
@flaper87makes it easier to manage roasts (klog files), notes, logs, amd schedules.
Pending notes by
@ulisesantanamakes it easier to search for links without notes in your vault (you can also do this with Dataview I think, but the plugin is probably easier for folks who find dataview overwhelming).
Email code block by
@joleafrenders an email code block.
Larger Display Area by
@KelvinQiu802helps users set a larger display area for content.
Short Internal Links to Headings by
@scottwillmooreenables displaying internal links to headings as just the heading name.
Obsidian Vega by
@Some-Regular-Personmakes it easier to create highly-customizable data visualizations like line charts and scatter plots using Vega or Vega-Lite.
Order List by
@lizard-heartlets users order lists by number at end of line
Simply spaced by
@andrewromanencoprovides spaced repetition based on SM-2 with extra randomization in intervals, with Git friendly progress tracking.
Meld Build by
@meld-cpmakes it easier to write and execute (sandboxed) JavaScript to render templates, query DataView and create dynamic notes.
Antidote by
@Heziodeand Antidote Plugin by
@Samuel-Martineauboth integrate Antidote with Obsidian; it's a powerful (and apparently popular) grammar checker.
Khoj by
@debanjumprovides a more natural, incremental search.
The One Ring 2E Statblocks by
@modalitylets users render TOR 2e statblocks in Obsidian.
Image Captions by
@alangraingeradds captions to images when there is alt-text specified
Cycle In Sidebar Plugin by
@houchengprovides hotkeys to cycle through tabs in the left or right sidebars.
Plugin Groups by
@Mocca101lets users manage plugins through groups and enable and disable multiple plugins through a single command, or delay the startup of plugins to speed up your Obsidian start up time.
IVRE by
@p-l-grabs data from IVRE and brings it into Obsidian notes.
Updates
If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.
Another Quick Switcher supports not only markdown files but also other files.
Surfing 0.8.8 lets users send current web page in surfing to Readwise when you are surfing the net from within Obsidian.
Betas
Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.
I do not normally feature works in progress that haven't yet been released for official beta testing, but this was too exciting to not share:
@blacksmithguhas begun work on Datacore, a successor to Dataview with a focus on UX and speed. Looks like planned features include a new Javascript API, WYSIWYG views, functioning embeds, and live editing.
Inbox shows a notification when launching Obsidian if you have data to process in your "inbox" note.
For Developers
As a reminder, Obsidian 1.1 came with some quality of life improvements for plugin developers like a new metadata API, a way to configure a donation URL, and a changelog for the Obsidian API.
Here's a nifty design system file for Figma; it's basically a library of user interface components, styles and guidelines that are used while designing software
Appearance
AnuPpuccin by
@AnubisNekhetis back.
Wikipedia Theme by
@Bluemoondragon07makes your Obsidian vault feel like Wikipedia.
Shiba Uni by
@faroukxoffers a soft, comfortable workspace with a Japanese touch.
Light & Bright by
@Bluemoondragon07has a rounded, cozy feel.
Material Gruvbox by
@AllJaviis based on the current obsidian gruvbox theme, but with the material gruvbox palete.
Atomus by
@PedroHenrique17is a fork of the Atom theme, with codeblocks based on Dracula.
Wombat by
@hush-hushis based on the Wombat256 theme for Vim and offers a dark gray background with easy-on-the-eyes desert-like colors.
Abecedarium by
@zalenzahas hints of blue and yellow.
Ancillary Code
Here's a Ruby script to download content of Reddit posts as a Markdown file usable in Obsidian.
Guides
The folks at Keep Productive have updated their Obsidian Made Simple Course for 2023.
Here's how to create your own Obsidian web clipper using a combination of the Obsidian URI protocol and UserScripts, via Gareth Stretton.
Showcases
Check out how Sarah Arminita Bentley made a chatbot that will answer questions using her Obsidian vault of 20k notes.
Here's a fascinating use-case: Obsidian for tracking interconnections in complex workplace email chains.
Here's a nifty D&D Character Sheet using Canvas.
Here's a dashboard with lots of graphs.