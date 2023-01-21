In The Community

Obsidian was nominated on ProductHunt for a Golden Kitty award in the Productivity category.

Scholarships for the Linking Your Thinking Workshop run by Nick Milo are open until January 21 at 11:59 PST. They read every application; expect results to be communicated by email on January 24.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Task Marker by @wenlzhang lets users change task statuses with hotkeys and context menu. Users can complete, cancel and mark tasks, as well as cycle among selected task statuses.

Pending notes by @ulisesantana makes it easier to search links without notes in your vault.

Email code block by @joleaf renders an email code block.

Order List by @lizard-heart orders lists by the number at the end of line

GPT by @jmilldotdev allows for GPT & Large Language Model completions in the editor via an API.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

The AVA developers request that all users update to the newest version because of a bug driving up their costs. The latest version comes with faster start times, improved control over links, displays of most-used rewrites, and a new tutorial. The plugin lets users quickly format your notes with ChatGPT; I've found it handy for turning transcripts of my voice notes into something more coherent.

Code Editor Shortcuts can now includes all the features of the Toggle Case plugin.

Sentence Navigator added features allowing users to select to start and end of a sentence. It also improved compatibility with Outliner.

Omnisearch 1.10 added support for canvases, as well as Text Extractor.

CardBoard v0.7.0 fixed a nasty edge case bug, and now supports all valid CommonMark unordered list markers (-, +, *) .

Front Matter Title 2.9.0 improved alias handling.

Auto Link Title 1.3.0 has canvas support, the ability to blacklist websites, hotkeys for normal pasting, and some fixes.

Another Quick Switcher 8.4.0 added "open in default app" commands to the Main dialog and Move dialogs.

Excalidraw 1.8.10 got some quality of life improvements, including a new image export screen and new actions in the hamburger menu and splash screen of empty drawings. Here's a video version of the release notes.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Canvas MOC makes it easier to translate maps of contents and complex indexes onto Canvases.

For Developers

Here's a plugin to make it easier to make test vaults, with commands that let you make (and destroy) a bunch of random notes. You can still use this to test out your plugin in numerous ways, such as if you are building an alternate rendering system, or statistics, or any such thing where having data in the notes (even if that data is nonsensical) is useful.

If anyone was keeping an eye out for a small project on a small plugin to get their feet wet with Obsidian plugin development, here's one: let users designate folders to extract text into.

Appearance

Dracula Gemini by @clbn is a new dark variation on the Dracula color palette.

Jotter by @lnbgc is a new distraction-free theme.

Abyssal by @tazpellegrini is a new theme focused on accessibility and typography.

Cyber Glow v7.6.3 got a bunch of improvements and supports more plugins now, as well as stacked tabs.

AnuPpuccin v1.2.8 got Notion-like Kanbans, a Notionish color scheme, and some other improvements.

Encore got a big rewrite, enabling a bunch of new color schemes accessible via Style settings, as well as support for RGB theming.

Ancillary Code

Here's a templater code that will pull in basic metadata for YouTube videos.

Here's a DataviewJS snippet to show todo items from the current file in a time table, similar to the Day Planner plugin.

Guides

Here's a nice guide for how to use the Advanced Tables Plugin in the context of tabletop roleplaying.

Here's a method to cross-pollinate ideas using a zettelkasten system in Obsidian.

Discussions

Showcases

Ancillary Tools

Here's a tool to help open, create, and update Obsidian notes from your terminal.

Housekeeping