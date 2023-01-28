In The Community

Here's a really neat graph of plugins according to their popularity vs last update. "Copy button for code blocks" seems to have hit the sweet spot of being useful and easy to maintain. Here's an accompanying writeup.

Here's a totally different graph of plugins focused on a variety of stats, but the most popular use-case is that it lets users sort by different criteria, for example downloads over time.

Here's a recording of a talk given to a Meetup group about how Erik Aybar uses Obsidian & ChatGPT as a software engineer. It touches on Excalidraw, PARA, Canvas, project logs, and more.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list.

The One Ring 2E Statblocks by @modality lets tabletop roleplayers render TOR 2e statblocks in Obsidian.

Image Captions by @alangrainger adds captions to images when there is alt-text specified

Canvas Conversation by @AndreBaltazar8 lets users create a ChatGPT conversation using Canvas Cards.

Plugin Groups by @Mocca101 makes it easier to enable and disable multiple plugins through a single command, or delay the startup of plugins to speed up your Obsidian start up time.

IVRE by @p-l- is an IVRE integration for Obsidian that can grab data from IVRE and brings it into Obsidian notes, which is useful for pentesters and red team hackers.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Excalidraw 1.8.11 includes YouTube thumbnails, mouse wheel and pinch zoom settings, images from URLs that aren't in your vault. Also, the Set Grid script now remembers the previous grid setting.

Mkdocs Publisher users should check out this update announcement in Discord about a new repository for tracking essential files, and a helpful new Github action.

Metadata Menu 0.4.11 revamped its auto suggester, now displays empty fields as blank instead of null, and more.

The Obsidian RTL plugin now fully supports per-line (auto/dynamic) text direction.

Tasks 1.23.0 now supports custom statuses. There's more information in the documentation about how to make sure done dates are correctly handled.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Table Enhancer v0.5.2 lets users generate a table with a specified shape, edit cells by clicking them, and generally manipulate tables without interacting with the code.

Ancillary Code

Guides

Discussions

This discussion of atomic notes was short but had some really insightful commentary about the relative value of atomicity and linking vs. doing what feels natural and then searching.

This discussion of how to organize lecture notes was very insightful.

There was a nice discussion on pkm.social about Curtis McHale's admonishment to take fewer, better notes. It reminded me that I haven't taken very many notes at all in the last six months... but my Obsidian vault has still been as useful as ever, because I've still been able to write despite a severe dip in my productivity thanks to being utterly exhausted by my pregnancy.

Showcases