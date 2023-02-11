Obsidian Updates

Kepano is now the CEO of Obsidian. Here's the announcement on the forum, an ask-me-anything on the subreddit, and Kepano's personal twitter.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Audio Notes by @jjmaldonis can create notes for audio files based on translations generated by Open AI Whisper.

Metacopy & URL by @Lisandra-dev makes it easier to copy the value of a frontmatter key and allows to create link from it using various settings.

Adamantine Pick by @notlibrary is an embeddable Pikchr diagrams renderer.

S3 Image Uploader by @jvsteiner is an ad-supported image uploader for Obsidian that allows you to self host images on AWS s3.

Khoj is a fast, private, AI powered search assistant that understands natural language queries. Here's an accompany discussion on Reddit; if you'd like it to work on PDFs in your vault, consider telling the developer your use-case.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Updates

For Developers

Apropos of nothing, here's a casual reminder of Obsidian's policy for advertising in plugins.

The Smart Random Note plugin is looking for a new maintainer.

Feature Requests

Appearance

Nightingale by @frank0713 is a new colorful dark theme.

Material Flat by @threethan is a new adaptation of Material You using Google's design standards.

Cyber Glow 7.7.3 & 7.8.0 got a bunch of visual improvements.

Sodalite now supports Obsidian 1.0's changed CSS.

AnuPpuccin v1.3.0 added support for PDF exports and theme-dependent accent colors. The Style Settings page was also overhauled, and there were a variety of small fixes and improvements.

Ancillary Code

Guides

Food for Thought

Discord hosted a nice discussion of heuristics for how to name notes.

Here's a handy Twitter thread from an academic writing coach about counter-intuitive productivity mistakes that plague academia.

I really enjoyed this article about different kinds of notes that takes a much broader, more comprehensive view than I normally see.

Ancillary Tools

Housekeeping