Obsidian Updates

On February 23rd 2023, the design of Publish sites will be updated to the same standard as Obsidian 1.0. Here's the theming guide.

Insider 1.1.13 & 1.1.14

Canvas: content from text cards will now appear as results in global searches.

Canvas: Added support for resizing multiple cards at once.

Canvas: Added “Readonly” mode for canvases. While in read-only mode, a canvas and its contents cannot be modified.

Canvas: Groups can now have a background image.

Canvas: Added support for YouTube timestamped links.

Canvas: Added “convert to file” command to the command palette.

Canvas: Added new setting to specify the default canvas file location.

Canvas: Cards can be resized regardless of zoom level.

Canvas: recent files and recent attachments are now kept track of separately, so the attachments modal should be filled with more useful options.

The vim Codemirror extension has been updated to include all the latest upstream fixes and patches.

Mobile Insider v1.4.2-93 brings mobile up to date with Obsidian Desktop 1.1.14.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Double Colon Conceal by @msrch will display double colon (i.e. Dataview inline fields) as a single colon in reading view (preview mode) for more natural experience.

Canvas Filter by @IKoshelev lets you filter Canvas to only show items of specific color, tags or only connected to currently selected node.

Grappling Hook by @pseudometa makes keyboard-only file navigation much faster.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Make.md now includes tag management, including the ability to remove tags. There were also some sync improvements.

PodNotes makes it easier to import and export saved podcasts to and from other apps, added a command for toggling playbacks, and several new formatting options.

Obsidian List Modified 2.1 now supports Periodic Notes weekly and monthly notes, and got a large code refactor that should make contributions easier for those interested.

Obsidian Front Matter Title 2.10.0 now supports canvas elements and inline markdown titles.

For Developers

The lucide icon library has been upgrade to v0.114.0; there are new icons available to be used.

Appearance

Red Solitude by @MajorEnkidu is a customizable theme that clearly defines each visual element of the the interface.

Polka by @callumhackett is a fun theme featuring a spotted ribbon.

Dekurai by @sergey900553 combines clean nice colors, minimalism and functionality.

Shiba Inu 1.0.7 now has customized graph view colors, improved folder icons, and a series of bugfixes.

Guides

Here's a detailed guide for how to use termux to sync with git on Android.

Food For Thought

I enjoyed this discussion about folders vs. links for classification.

Ancillary Tools