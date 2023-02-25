In The Community

Obsidian Updates

1.1.15 brings many Canvas improvements and bugfixes out of Insider and to everyone 🥳

The new default theme for Publish, and Publish theming updates, are very nice. I look forward to updating my digital garden soon! Was going to do it this week (I'm very excited about this update) but my kid missed 3 days of daycare this week thanks to the holiday and a fever, so I didn't have a chance. If anyone made theming changes recently and wants to share their Obsidian Publish digital garden, please reach out :)

Plugin News

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Bulk Rename 0.5.2 has full support of regexp for replacement and existing fields.

Omnivore (a read-it-later app plugin) improved its template configuration options.

Obsidian Audio Notes integrated Deepgram AI for improved audio transcription.

Omnisearch 1.12 has a new layout for search results, & improved filtering.

Appearance

Cyber Glow Update 7.8.2 improved styling for kanban and callouts.

Shimmering Focus now has commands for toggling folding of URLs and sizing of images.

Minimal 6.3 added the Rose Pine color scheme.

Guides