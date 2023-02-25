🌠Gems of the Year & RSS still isn't dead
Auto-close on Mac, generate TTRPG content, & improve your audio notes transcription
In The Community
The 2022 Gems of the Year have been announced; congratulations to Obsidian Tasks, Make.md, Database Folder, AnuPpuccin, Catppuccin, Origami, boninall, javalent (Jeremy Valentine), zsviczian (Zsolt Viczián), myself (😳) pseudometa, AB1908, justdoitcc, CawlinTeffid, & Craig.
Obsidian Updates
1.1.15 brings many Canvas improvements and bugfixes out of Insider and to everyone 🥳
The new default theme for Publish, and Publish theming updates, are very nice. I look forward to updating my digital garden soon! Was going to do it this week (I'm very excited about this update) but my kid missed 3 days of daycare this week thanks to the holiday and a fever, so I didn't have a chance. If anyone made theming changes recently and wants to share their Obsidian Publish digital garden, please reach out :)
Plugin News
Pending (as of Friday morning)
Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.
Heading Level Indent by
@svonjoifacilitates indenting content under headers based on their level
Open files with commands by
@LostPaulcreate commands that only open one file at the time and that can be used with the commander plugin.
LaTeX Algorithms by
@SamZhang02facilitates writing algorithm blocks in LaTeX
Rofi Helper Plugin by
@digitalsignalpersonadds a leaf id parameter to the URI protocol for switching between open obsidian tabs with Rofi. A sample Rofi script is included.
Open In New Tab by
@patleemanopens files in new tabs and makes open tabs active instead of opening a copy.
Awesome Reader by
@AwesomeDogmakes it easier to create a book note from a table of contents and read PDFs and epubs in Obsidian.
Feeds Reader by
@fjduis another option for reading RSS feeds within Obsidian.
O2 by
@songkg7makes obsidian markdown syntax compatible with Jekyll.
No Empty Windows by
@popscallioncloses Obsidian window with cmd+W on Mac when the last tab is closed.
Tasks Calendar Wrapper by
@Leonezzis a simple wrapper for Obsidian-Tasks-Calendar and Obsidian-Tasks-Timeline.
Fantasy Content Generator by
@Gregory-Jagermeisterhelps the generation of fantasy content like inn, settlements and names for characters based on races, useful for fantasy authors & TTRPG fans.
Updates
If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.
Bulk Rename 0.5.2 has full support of regexp for replacement and existing fields.
Omnivore (a read-it-later app plugin) improved its template configuration options.
Obsidian Audio Notes integrated Deepgram AI for improved audio transcription.
Omnisearch 1.12 has a new layout for search results, & improved filtering.
Appearance
Cyber Glow Update 7.8.2 improved styling for kanban and callouts.
Shimmering Focus now has commands for toggling folding of URLs and sizing of images.
Minimal 6.3 added the Rose Pine color scheme.
Guides
Here's how to manage web articles and videos in Obsidian (with a sample vault).
Here's a 40 minute Dataview 101 tutorial.