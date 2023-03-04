In The Community

Nick Milo proposed Sensemaking Sundays on Twitter. Since this is when I usually write my other newsletters, I might join in 👀

Obsidian Updates

Obsidian v1.1.16 & mobile 1.4.3-95 fixed some bugs, mostly related to Canvas.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Home tab by @olrenso is a browser-like search tab for your local files.

Callout Manager by @eth-p makes creating and configuring callouts easy.

Global Search and Replace by @MahmoudFawzyKhalil lets users search and replace in all vault files

File Publisher by @yiglas publishes a file to a given api.

Emoji Titler by @HyeonseoNam makes it easier to insert an emoji in the title using a keyboard shortcut.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

For Developers

GitHub released free Secret Scanning for all repos, which you can/should enable to scan your repo (and repo history) for accidentally leaked API keys or Access Tokens. (h/t Chris Grieser)

The Obsidian Tasks Contributing Guide is now hosted on Obsidian Publish!

Appearance

Tokyo Night by @tcmmichaelb139 is designed to match the VSCode and Neovim themes of the same name.

Obsidianotion by @diegoeis is designed to make Obsidian feel more like Notion.

Cyber Glow got a series of fixes, including contrast control and better buttons.

Aura now supports Light Mode!

Prism 3.2.1 improved Style Settings info, has improved support for customizations, the mark highlight system, and a bunch of other improvements.

Origami has a bunch of new color schemes.

Here's how to get a wikipedia style custom style preview, which looks like this.

Discussions

Dan Allosso will be hosting the next Obsidian Book Club on Myth America: Historians Take On the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past, by Kevin M. Kruse and Julian E. Zelizer. It is a recently-published volume of twenty essays by different historians on issues they think are misunderstood or misrepresented, especially in popular culture and contemporary politics. The Book Club meets on Saturdays for four weeks. Reach out to him if you're interested in joining.

Food For Thought

Ancillary Tools

Here's an autohotkey script for controlling youtube media without losing focus on Obsidian.

