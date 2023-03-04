🌠 New APIs, + Curated Lists for Vim Users & Interoperability Fans
Digital Decluttering, GitHub Auto Scans, Obsidian on e-ink devices, & a handy autohotkey script for folks who want to control youtube in the background.
In The Community
Nick Milo proposed Sensemaking Sundays on Twitter. Since this is when I usually write my other newsletters, I might join in 👀
Obsidian Updates
Obsidian v1.1.16 & mobile 1.4.3-95 fixed some bugs, mostly related to Canvas.
Plugin News
New in Community Plugins
These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.
MSG Handler by
@ozntelmakes it easier to display and search files from Outlook in your Obsidian Vault
Marp by
@JichouPmakes it possible to integrate the Markdown Presentation Ecosystem for making beautiful slide decks.
Heading Level Indent by
@svonjoimakes it easier to indent content under headers based on their level
Open files with commands by
@LostPaulmakes it easier to create commands that only open one file at the time. It can be used with the commander plugin.
LaTeX Algorithms by
@SamZhang02facilitates writing algorithm blocks in LaTeX
Awesome Reader by
@AwesomeDogsyncs reading process for epubs and pdfs as well as create book notes based on a table of contents.
O2 by
@songkg7makes obsidian markdown syntax compatible with Jekyll syntax.
No Empty Windows by
@popscallioncloses Obsidian window with cmd+W on Mac when the last tab is closed.
Create Note in Folder by
@Lisandra-devadds command to create a note in a specific folder.
Apple Books Highlights by
@atfzlsyncs your Apple Books highlights automatically.
Mixa by
@mixasitemakes it easier to publish your notes and blog posts with Mixa directly from Obsidian
Material Symbols by
@cberaneadds the material symbols (outlined) to obsidian
Pending (as of Friday morning)
Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.
Home tab by
@olrensois a browser-like search tab for your local files.
Callout Manager by
@eth-pmakes creating and configuring callouts easy.
Global Search and Replace by
@MahmoudFawzyKhalillets users search and replace in all vault files
File Publisher by
@yiglaspublishes a file to a given api.
Emoji Titler by
@HyeonseoNammakes it easier to insert an emoji in the title using a keyboard shortcut.
Updates
If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.
The QuickAdd API is now public, you can duplicate choices, there's improved format syntax, new specification abilities, and a bunch of bugfixes.
Version history diff now has better support for the Git diff command (you may need to update Obsidian Git).
Group Snippets now allows users to edit groups in a modal.
Plugin Groups 2.0 will now let you define plugin loading order, along with improved managing.
Github Publisher got a cleaner UI and a series of other improvements.
Obsidian GPT v1.1.1 now supports the ChatGPT API, including the code-davinci-002 model.
Text Generator Plugin has auto suggest functionality, title generation, and more.
Various Complements 8.0.0 now has fuzzy match and improved conflict avoidance.
For Developers
GitHub released free Secret Scanning for all repos, which you can/should enable to scan your repo (and repo history) for accidentally leaked API keys or Access Tokens. (h/t Chris Grieser)
The Obsidian Tasks Contributing Guide is now hosted on Obsidian Publish!
Appearance
Tokyo Night by
@tcmmichaelb139is designed to match the VSCode and Neovim themes of the same name.
Obsidianotion by
@diegoeisis designed to make Obsidian feel more like Notion.
Cyber Glow got a series of fixes, including contrast control and better buttons.
Aura now supports Light Mode!
Prism 3.2.1 improved Style Settings info, has improved support for customizations, the mark highlight system, and a bunch of other improvements.
Origami has a bunch of new color schemes.
Here's how to get a wikipedia style custom style preview, which looks like this.
Discussions
Dan Allosso will be hosting the next Obsidian Book Club on Myth America: Historians Take On the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past, by Kevin M. Kruse and Julian E. Zelizer. It is a recently-published volume of twenty essays by different historians on issues they think are misunderstood or misrepresented, especially in popular culture and contemporary politics. The Book Club meets on Saturdays for four weeks. Reach out to him if you're interested in joining.
Food For Thought
Here's a great review of how Obsidian performs of the Onyx Boox e-ink tablet.
Here's how and why to use Obsidian for creating simple mobile notes via Forbes.
Here's an interesting guide to digital decluttering.
Here's a neat way to use the statblock plugin for medical school (via Discord).
Here's a list of Obsidian plugins for vim users, and a nice compilation of apps that work well with Obsidian.
Here's a nice curated list of Obsidian and knowledge-management articles on Medium, via Rick Elliot.
Ancillary Tools
