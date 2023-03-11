In The Community

Nicole van der Hoeven and Andy Polaine interviewed Stephan Ango (aka @kepano ) about the future of Obsidian.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Task Marker by @wenlzhang will let users complete, cancel and mark tasks, as well as cycle among selected task statuses, with hotkeys and a context menu.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

AI Commander by @yzh503 lets users generate text from prompt, note text and audio files using OpenAI API in conjunction with Bing search.

ChatGPT MD by @bramses integrates ChatGPT into Obsidian; here is a demo.

Prioritize by @EloiMusk lets users more easily mark notes or tasks with a priority level.

Journal Review by @Kageetai makes it easier to review your daily notes on their anniversaries, like "what happened today last year".

WuCai highlights Official by @makediff is a WuCai highlights <-> Obsidian integration.

Croniev Bookkeeping by @croniev offers plain text bookkeeping support with nice graphs and an integration with QuickAdd.

Callout Integrator by @Cleoche makes it easier to integrate long blocks of text into callouts.

ibook by @bingryan makes it easier to export mac ibook annotations/hightlights to your vault.

Awesome Image by @AwesomeDog lets users automatically download externally-hosted images, process them, and copy them to a specific folder with a uniform name, and update image links in your vault to point there.

LaTeX to Unicode converter by @fjdu converts LaTeX commands into unicode sequences.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Front Matter Title 3.0.0 added support for separate templates for features, as well as reloading and disabling of features.

Appearance

iA Writer by @mrowa44 is a new theme inspired by iA writer.

Dune by @Jopp-gh has a lot of neat stylistic elements for writers, as well as customizability for images.

Notation 2 by @Bluemoondragon07 is another theme inspired by Notion's design.

Ancillary Code

Discussions

Here's a discussion about building a good workflow for learning project management with a bunch of great advice.

Showcases

Here's a collection for dashboards and daily notes that is seeking additional examples from the community.

Here's a university note-taking process featuring Templater and Dataview, complete with a github repo with the relevant templates and code snippets.

Personal