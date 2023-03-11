🌠 Bookkeeping, Eisenhower Matrixes, & Pretty Canvas Cards
An interview with Obsidian's new CEO, workflow tips, and a personal note about the Silicon Valley bank run (I'm fine; I hope you are too).
In The Community
Nicole van der Hoeven and Andy Polaine interviewed Stephan Ango (aka
@kepano) about the future of Obsidian.
Plugin News
New in Community Plugins
These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.
Task Marker by
@wenlzhangwill let users complete, cancel and mark tasks, as well as cycle among selected task statuses, with hotkeys and a context menu.
Pending (as of Friday morning)
Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.
AI Commander by
@yzh503lets users generate text from prompt, note text and audio files using OpenAI API in conjunction with Bing search.
ChatGPT MD by
@bramsesintegrates ChatGPT into Obsidian; here is a demo.
Prioritize by
@EloiMusklets users more easily mark notes or tasks with a priority level.
Journal Review by
@Kageetaimakes it easier to review your daily notes on their anniversaries, like "what happened today last year".
WuCai highlights Official by
@makediffis a WuCai highlights <-> Obsidian integration.
Croniev Bookkeeping by
@cronievoffers plain text bookkeeping support with nice graphs and an integration with QuickAdd.
Callout Integrator by
@Cleochemakes it easier to integrate long blocks of text into callouts.
ibook by
@bingryanmakes it easier to export mac ibook annotations/hightlights to your vault.
Awesome Image by
@AwesomeDoglets users automatically download externally-hosted images, process them, and copy them to a specific folder with a uniform name, and update image links in your vault to point there.
LaTeX to Unicode converter by
@fjduconverts LaTeX commands into unicode sequences.
Updates
If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.
Front Matter Title 3.0.0 added support for separate templates for features, as well as reloading and disabling of features.
Appearance
iA Writer by
@mrowa44is a new theme inspired by iA writer.
Dune by
@Jopp-ghhas a lot of neat stylistic elements for writers, as well as customizability for images.
Notation 2 by
@Bluemoondragon07is another theme inspired by Notion's design.
Ancillary Code
Here's a dataviewjs code to create a table of tasks via
@ClareMacrae, along with a sample vault you can test with on the
How To/Eisenhower Matrixpage.
Here's a snippet to add a beautiful image to the top of your canvas cards.
Discussions
Here's a discussion about building a good workflow for learning project management with a bunch of great advice.
Showcases
Here's a collection for dashboards and daily notes that is seeking additional examples from the community.
Here's a university note-taking process featuring Templater and Dataview, complete with a github repo with the relevant templates and code snippets.
Personal
You may have heard that there was a bank run on Silicon Valley Bank. Given the demographics of this community I have to assume at least some folks were impacted. Words are relatively useless in a situation like this, but I'm wishing everyone the best and hoping that Monday brings good news.