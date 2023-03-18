Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Emoji Titler by @HyeonseoNam makes it easier to insert an emoji in the title using a keyboard shortcut.

Callout Integrator by @Cleoche makes it easier to integrate long blocks of text into callouts

ibook by @bingryan makes it easier to export mac ibook annotations/highlights to your vault.

Awesome Image by @AwesomeDog automatically downloads internet images, moves them to a specified folder, and renames them in a specific way, among other things.

ChatGPT MD by @bramses an integration of ChatGPT featuring customizability based on frontmatter, which can now infer title from messages, among other things.

Home tab by @olrenso is a browser-like search tab for your local files.

Callout Manager by @eth-p lets users easily create and customize callouts.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

LLM-powered pending plugins

Reminder: most plugins of this type need to make calls to the internet to function; many need to send your data to external servers to be indexed. Here's a proposal for possible consent mechanisms for plugins that do so.

Obsidian AI by @otelo2 attempts to mimic the experience of the Notion AI.

AI Commander by @yzh503 will generate audio transcripts, images, and text in context of PDF attachments or web search results using OpenAI and Bing API.

Vault Chat by @kristenbrann utilizes OpenAI to provide you with a chat bot trained on your vault.

GPT Assistant by @M7mdisk uses a GPT-3 based model on your notes to get personalized answers from your knowledge base.

AI Assistant by @qgrail is also an AI Assistant plugin for Obsidian.

Ring a secretary by @vrtmrz is another ChatGPT-powered digital secretary

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

For Developers

Text Extractor is looking for contributors; @scambier will happily provide mentoring for anyone willing to make pull requests to help improve support for Word, Excel, PDFs, etc.

Appearance

Mado 11 & Miniflow v1.2.0 both got a redesigned callout.

Guides

Discussions

Showcases

Here's a public Obsidian vault hosted on Quartz. It uses maps of content coupled with a zettelkasten structure, focuses on Data Engineering, Data Orchestrators, and Kubernetes. It also has a nice index of public digital gardens.

Ancillary Tools

Obsidian CLI now supports file moving and renaming, on an experimental basis.

Actions for Obsidian v1.0 is available on the Mac App Store, featuring almost 40 dedicated Shortcuts actions; there's a trial and then it costs between $9 & $15 depending on what you feel is fair. Here's an accompanying Reddit discussion.

Housekeeping