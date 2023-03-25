In The Community

The #updates channel in the community Discord server has a new bot to update folks about new plugins and themes, with support for threaded discussions. It's a lot more pleasant to use now :)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

LLM-powered pending plugins

Reminder: most plugins of this type need to make calls to the internet to function; many need to send your data to external servers to be indexed. Here's a proposal for possible consent mechanisms for plugins that do so.

Auto Classifier by @HyeonseoNam automatically classifies your notes using the ChatGPT API.

Markdown GPT Chat by @Tagada216 lets users use ChatGPT with a command in Obsidian

Companion by @rizerphe is a github copilot-like interface for obsidian that can use ChatGPT under the hood.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Appearance

sQdth One by @KeithLerner is a new theme that reminds me a bit of old school terminals, albeit prettier.

Sanguine by @Satchelmouth is inspired by classic slasher horror films.

Everforest Enchanted by @FireIsGood follows the Everforest theme family guidelines.

Guides

Showcases

Here's a really neat Obsidian Publish site created by volunteers from the Carbon Almanac network. It's called Carbon Dots, and focuses on helping people take action about climate change.

Here's an Obsidian-backed Digital Garden touching on productivity, psychology, and philosophy.

