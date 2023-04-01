Obsidian Updates

Insider v1.2.0 added a new Bookmarks core plugin, allowing users to bookmark files, folders, graphs, searches, headings, and blocks. It also improved the UI for search and hotkey settings, and improved the behavior of alises for files with paths.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Bible Linker by @kuchejak makes it easier to link multiple bible verses.

Focus Active Sentence by @artisticat1 highlights the sentence the cursor is currently resting on.

Natural Language Syntax Highlighting by @artisticat1 highlights adjectives, nouns, adverbs, verbs, and conjunctions in the editor.

Journal Review by @Kageetai makes it easier to review your daily notes on their anniversaries, like "what happened today last year."

Emoji Magic by @SimplGy makes it easier to add emojis using an improved keyword search.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Unfilled Stats Highlighter by @White7292 is designed to streamline your stat/habit tracking process by automatically identifying and prefixing unfilled stats, making them easier to spot and fill out. It's intended for users who frequently work with templates and need a quick and easy way to locate and complete missing information.

Reading View Enhancer by @Galacsh lets users use arrow keys to fold/unfold elements.

Ultimate Todoist Sync by @HeroBlackInk will I believe be the 5th Todoist integration plugin for Obsidian, but it has a really nice chart in the Readme about what features it supports and which are coming soon.

Colorful Note Borders by @rusi adds customizable colorful borders to notes based on folder location or frontmatter metadata, enhancing visual organization in Obsidian.

Cron by @cdloh is simple CRON / schedular plugin to regularly run user scripts or Obsidian commands.

Pocketbook Cloud Highlight Importer by @lenalebt imports notes and highlights from the Pocketbook eink reader.

Code Files by @lukasbach makes it easier to edit code files in Obsidian using the VSCode Monaco Editor.

Search Obsidian in Google by @qazxcdswe123 lets users get results about their Obsidian notes in the Google search sidebar.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Better Word Count now supports counting footnotes and citations.

Tasks 2.0.1 fixed a regression and added a donations link; donations will go Clare's computing costs and licenses for development tools.

QuickAdd 0.17.1 added a setting make Insert after capture also take nested headings into account when capturing with Insert at end of section, along with some other updates.

Open Gate 1.4.5 now has a streamlined user experience for embedding websites into Obsidian.

Grappling Hook, the plugin for fast file switching based on starred notes, now considers both starred and bookmarked notes when determining the next note to jump to.

Hotkey Helper & Tag Wrangler have been updated to accommodate the new Insider build.

Appearance

GitHubDHC by @ScottKirvan was inspired by GitHub's color scheme.

Proper Dark by @lukasbach implements darker colors when in dark mode, and adds the accent color in some additional places.

