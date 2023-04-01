🌠 Better Bookmarks, Word Counts, & Borders
Natural language syntax highlighting, improved reviews and habit trackers, and a nifty way to leverage Google for searching your vault.
Obsidian Updates
Insider v1.2.0 added a new Bookmarks core plugin, allowing users to bookmark files, folders, graphs, searches, headings, and blocks. It also improved the UI for search and hotkey settings, and improved the behavior of alises for files with paths.
Plugin News
New in Community Plugins
These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.
Bible Linker by
@kuchejakmakes it easier to link multiple bible verses.
Focus Active Sentence by
@artisticat1highlights the sentence the cursor is currently resting on.
Natural Language Syntax Highlighting by
@artisticat1highlights adjectives, nouns, adverbs, verbs, and conjunctions in the editor.
Journal Review by
@Kageetaimakes it easier to review your daily notes on their anniversaries, like "what happened today last year."
Emoji Magic by
@SimplGymakes it easier to add emojis using an improved keyword search.
Pending (as of Friday morning)
Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.
Unfilled Stats Highlighter by
@White7292is designed to streamline your stat/habit tracking process by automatically identifying and prefixing unfilled stats, making them easier to spot and fill out. It's intended for users who frequently work with templates and need a quick and easy way to locate and complete missing information.
Reading View Enhancer by
@Galacshlets users use arrow keys to fold/unfold elements.
Ultimate Todoist Sync by
@HeroBlackInkwill I believe be the 5th Todoist integration plugin for Obsidian, but it has a really nice chart in the Readme about what features it supports and which are coming soon.
Colorful Note Borders by
@rusiadds customizable colorful borders to notes based on folder location or frontmatter metadata, enhancing visual organization in Obsidian.
Cron by
@cdlohis simple CRON / schedular plugin to regularly run user scripts or Obsidian commands.
Pocketbook Cloud Highlight Importer by
@lenalebtimports notes and highlights from the Pocketbook eink reader.
Code Files by
@lukasbachmakes it easier to edit code files in Obsidian using the VSCode Monaco Editor.
Search Obsidian in Google by
@qazxcdswe123lets users get results about their Obsidian notes in the Google search sidebar.
Updates
If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.
Better Word Count now supports counting footnotes and citations.
Tasks 2.0.1 fixed a regression and added a donations link; donations will go Clare's computing costs and licenses for development tools.
QuickAdd 0.17.1 added a setting make Insert after capture also take nested headings into account when capturing with Insert at end of section, along with some other updates.
Open Gate 1.4.5 now has a streamlined user experience for embedding websites into Obsidian.
Grappling Hook, the plugin for fast file switching based on starred notes, now considers both starred and bookmarked notes when determining the next note to jump to.
Hotkey Helper & Tag Wrangler have been updated to accommodate the new Insider build.
Appearance
GitHubDHC by
@ScottKirvanwas inspired by GitHub's color scheme.
Proper Dark by
@lukasbachimplements darker colors when in dark mode, and adds the accent color in some additional places.
Guides
Here's a guide for academics about how to write, run statistics, and work seamlessly with R, Obsidian, Linux, and Zotero, and collaborate with senior professors who only accept MS Word files ;)
Here's a video guide to Zettelkasten that is intended for intermediate users.
Here's a neat way to get links to your tabs out of Safari and into Obsidian that goes nicely with this method for triaging high volume RSS feeds.
Discussions
Here's a nice collection of amazing things Obsidian can you do you might not have known about.
Here's a discussion of how to use Obsidian as a fiction author.
Ancillary Tools
The Google collaboratory notebook that builds the Self-hosted LiveSync server onto fly.io directly got an update fixing a security issue; users should read more in Discord.
Here's an essay about the value of fast software with lots of examples of what Craig Mod considers fast, although most are from the Mac ecosystem.