In The Community

This year's April Fools joke was Obsidian's first assistant - Gemmy, the Obsidian Unhelper. Not sure if an AI assistant is going to be helpful in your workflow? Don't worry, they've eliminated the guesswork for you because Gemmy is 100% going to be unhelpful. Gemmy seeks validation by randomly saying things every now and then, and pops out to motivate you when you have stopped typing for long enough. There are also several complementary new emojis in the Obsidian Discord.

Other fun April Fools jokes include the M.U.M.M.Y method for organizing a personal knowledge base and the Minimalister CSS snippet to make all problems with your complex writing fade right away.

The mobile section of the forum is now closed as a bit of spring cleaning; relevant posts have been relocated to other sections like Feature Requests, Bug Reports, and Help.

Obsidian Updates

Insider v1.2.1 & v1.2.2 improved the functionality for managing included and excluding folders, the bookmarks plugin, and added a command to close tabs except the selected one. There were also several bugfixes and other improvements.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Page Properties by @necauqua renders page properties similar to Logseq

Avatar by @froehlichA displays an avatar image in your notes.

Floating Search by @Quorafind lets users use search view in modal.

Jelly Snippets by @rabirabirara makes it easier to replace text after typing a snippet on some trigger or command, a la espanso.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

BRAT improved support for beta-testing themes.

ChatGPT-MD has improved language support, added the ability to comment out certain blocks, a "clear" command, and more.

Notion-Like Tables got a big overhaul, and loads and saves to JSON (like Obsidian Canvas), which means this update is not backwards-compatible. You can now drag and drop columns, add multiple lines of text using shift+enter, and more.

Linter v1.11.0 added language support and fixed a bunch of bugs.

QuickAdd v.0.19.2 added a bunch of improvements for the Capture functionality.

Task Archiver added new settings for destination paths, replacing, and appending.

The Cycle-Through-Panes plugin now supports holding the CTRL key like in a browser.

Appearance

The Tasks plugin now supports advanced styling.

The modular css layout hack got some improvements; float callouts now work better, and you no longer need to have Contextual Typography installed.

Prism added styling support for the Bookmarks plugin, and got some bugfixes.

The easy multi-column notes snippet added support for multi-column embeds and callouts.

Showcases