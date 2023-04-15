Obsidian Updates

Insider v1.2.3 (what a fun number!) comes with a variety of improvements for outline view, bookmarks, hotkeys, & escaped characters,

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Short links by @scottwillmoore will shorten internal links, for example turning Foo # Bar into just # Bar in the case of heading links.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Tasks 3.1.0 now makes it easier to search for tasks in given week, month, quarter or year.

Linter v1.12.0 changed how re-indexing footnotes works to allow for keeping track of which footnotes refer to which references.

Daily Note Outline v1.0.0 adds support for periodic notes.

Database Folder 3.4.0 has improved global filtering and support for a file tags column.

Folder notes 1.1.2 significantly improved the styling options.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Weaver is designed to seamlessly incorporate ChatGPT/GPT-3 into your note-taking process, allowing users to access AI-powered suggestions and insights.

Text Generator Plugin Version 0.3.4-beta has Dataview integration; for example you can now get personalized book recommendations based on your reading history and preferences by querying your book notes with Dataview.

Appearance

Serenity by @Bluemoondragon07 is designed to be simple, minimalistic, and focus-promoting. I quite like it; it reminds me of old-school markdown apps like WriteMonkey.

Here's some nifty code to make canvas cards look like sticky notes.

Ancillary Code

Here's a Ruby script that uses an OpenAI API key and will watch a folder for large text files, summarize them using GPT-4, and save them to Obsidian in markdown format.

Guides

Discussions