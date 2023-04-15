🌠New Integrations with Confluence, Github, GPT, &etc
Set goals, reward yourself for codewriting, search tasks, protect your privacy, and make Obsidian (even more) beautiful.
Obsidian Updates
Insider v1.2.3 (what a fun number!) comes with a variety of improvements for outline view, bookmarks, hotkeys, & escaped characters,
Plugin News
New in Community Plugins
These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.
Short links by
@scottwillmoorewill shorten internal links, for example turning
Foo # Barinto just
# Barin the case of heading links.
Pending (as of Friday morning)
Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.
Confluence Integration by
@andymac4182allows you to publish your notes to Confluence, for all my friends forced to use Jira for work.
Persistent Links by
@ivan-lednevwill automatically repair internal links to blocks and headings
GitHub Issue Augmentation by
@samprintzaugments GitHub issue IDs
Financial Doc by
@studiowebuxfacilitates financial documentation and tracking using CSV format and Chart.js directly in Obsidian
Code::Stats by
@Miskamyasasends updates to Code::Stat to track your coding progress and earn XP for writing code in the Obsidian editor.
Draw Harada Method by
@yildbsis used to draw the harada method; 1 goal, 8 plans, and 64 actions
Audio Speed Plugin by
@kaizauchanges the playback rate of audio files during markdown preview.
Unique ID by
@omdenisgenerate a Unique ID for any note as meta-data.
Title As Link Text by
@lextoumbourouuses the title as the link text for Markdown links.
Vim Toggle by
@conneroisuenables the use of togging vim mode on and off inside of the editor.
PubScale by
@piriwatafacilitates inserting your note into a PlanetScale table.
People Link by
@reorxmakes it easier to create links to people within your notes.
Links by
@mii-keylets users easily manipulate links, for example by removing, converting to markdown or wikilink styles, copying to clipboard, etc.
Personal Assistant by
@edonyzpchelps manage plugins, notes and shortcuts.
Bulk open selected links by
@autohub7allows users to easily open all selected links in edit mode.
Tab Rotator by
@autohub7rotates opened files to the left or right with a specified interval.
Updates
If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.
Tasks 3.1.0 now makes it easier to search for tasks in given week, month, quarter or year.
Linter v1.12.0 changed how re-indexing footnotes works to allow for keeping track of which footnotes refer to which references.
Daily Note Outline v1.0.0 adds support for periodic notes.
Database Folder 3.4.0 has improved global filtering and support for a file tags column.
Folder notes 1.1.2 significantly improved the styling options.
Betas
Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.
Weaver is designed to seamlessly incorporate ChatGPT/GPT-3 into your note-taking process, allowing users to access AI-powered suggestions and insights.
Text Generator Plugin Version 0.3.4-beta has Dataview integration; for example you can now get personalized book recommendations based on your reading history and preferences by querying your
booknotes with Dataview.
Appearance
Serenity by
@Bluemoondragon07is designed to be simple, minimalistic, and focus-promoting. I quite like it; it reminds me of old-school markdown apps like WriteMonkey.
Here's some nifty code to make canvas cards look like sticky notes.
Ancillary Code
Here's a Ruby script that uses an OpenAI API key and will watch a folder for large text files, summarize them using GPT-4, and save them to Obsidian in markdown format.
Guides
Here's a nice post from
@writtenfoolabout how they do things as an alternative to zettelkasten, and how they came to do things that way (started with frameworks, got overwhelmed and went more simple & intuitive instead).
Here's some practical advice to protect your privacy when using AI in your vault.
Here are some useful Obsidian cheat sheets from various users.
Here's a nice overview of what each of the core plugins can do.
Here's a guide for using Zotero for PDF annotation extraction to Obsidian.
Here's a way to optimize Obsidian for content creation.
Here's a guide to using the new Bookmarks plugin.
Discussions
Here's a lengthy discussion about the best read-it-later apps that pair with Obsidian.
Here's some handy advice for how to make Obsidian look like Wikipedia with a couple of different methods available.