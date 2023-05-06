In The Community

The new developer documentation has tutorials for how to get started with plugin and theme development, reference docs for the plugin API and CSS variables, and guidelines for how to publish your project to the Obsidian catalog.

Last week was the third annual Linking Your Thinking Conference, featuring a fireside chat with Obsidian's CEO, the Bullet Journal founder, an award-winning author who uses Obsidian to write novels in markdown, the Co-Founder of Readwise, the guy who runs the Obsidian book club, a bunch of LYT Alumni, and other names you would probably recognize. I was hideously busy this week getting caught up from my trip so I missed most of it, but I'm really looking forward to the replays!

Obsidian Updates

Mobile v.1.4.4(99) made Bookmarks available on mobile, fixed some bugs for Android users, and brought the desktop and mobile apps to parity.

Desktop 1.2.7 marked the removal of the Starred core plugin, now that the Bookmarks plugin is available on mobile. There were also ribbon icon improvements, search UI improvements, and several bugfixes.

Desktop Insider v.1.2.8 made some improvements to Bookmarks and some changes impacting developers.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

NOTE: If your plugin had a particularly important update in the last 14 days, I might have missed it due to travel. Feel free to reach out (email is best) if you'd like me to include it in the next edition.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Obsidian Zotero got discussed in Discord as an alternative to the Zotero Integration plugin.

For Developers

An upcoming version of Obsidian (Insider 1.2.8+) will be removing support for app://local links due to a potential vulnerability when using <iframe> . Moving forward, you should use vault.getResourcePath(file: TFile) and vault.adapter.getResourcePath(vaultPath: string) as a replacement. These also work on mobile. There's a discussion in Discord.

Insider 1.2.8 also fixed an issue with navigator.clipboard API not working in popout windows. - If you were relying on app://local for functionality within your plugin, you should use vault.getResourcePath(file: TFile) and vault.adapter.getResourcePath(vaultPath: string) as a replacement. These also work on mobile.

Appearance

iB Writer by @whereiswhere was inspired by the iA Writer focused writing environment. It reminds me a bit of the Serenity theme, although the design choices are definitely distinct.

Guides

Discussions

Showcases

Here's how one user went from being an overwhelmed newbie to a happy dashboard user thanks to Danny Hatcher and Canvas.

Here's how a Civil Engineering student uses Obsidian.

