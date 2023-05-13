Obsidian Updates

v1.2.8, which removed support for app://local URLs, is now available for everyone.

Insider v1.3.0 comes with an all new PDF viewer. You can also bookmark individual blocks, HTML tables will now paste as markdown if you enable auto converting HTML, and there are some spellchecking improvements.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Arcana by @A-F-V offers a collection of AI powered tools inspired by famous historical figures; conversation, text generation, flashcard generation, auto tagging, and note naming.

Interlinear Glossing by @Mijyuoon is a plugin supporting interlinear glosses used in linguistics texts.

Attachment Management by @trganda makes it easier to customize the attachment path and auto rename etc.

Share to Cubox by @Redwinam makes it easier to share notes to Cubox using the provided API.

Enhanced Treemap by @erikshelley lets users create enhanced treemaps :P

Mermaid Themes by @jvsteiner makes it easy to apply custom mermaid.js themes and apply other tweaks.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Copy Reading in Markdown is a new concept plugin that converts the HTML view of Obsidian to markdown.

Appearance

Minimal theme 6.3.3 introduces customization options for the new PDF viewer in Obsidian 1.3.0.

Buena Vista by @oqipoDev adds some small quality of life improvements to the default theme, like bigger click targets.

Prism 3.2.5 adds styling for the new native PDF Viewer and updates the styling of the embedded audio elements.

Thoughts & Guides