In The Community

Obsidian Updates

Desktop Insider v1.3.1 made some changes that will impact themes, improved PDFs and Sync, added support for keyboard navigation to outlines, and fixed some issues with bookmarks and backlinks.

Desktop Insider v1.3.2 allows for embedding YouTube and Twitter links, improved Live Preview rendering, added some hotkeys, and fixed some search and file saving bugs.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Auto Template Trigger by @numeroflip will automatically prompt for a template when creating a note.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

CSS Editor Plugin Beta Release (0.0.3) allows editing of CSS files in your vault directory, and creation of CSS snippets directly in Obsidian.

Appearance

Here's a neat article about the pros and cons of dark mode.

Prism 3.2.6 includes improved the styling for embedded audio elements and improved the PDF viewer experience.

Shimmering Focus got a bunch of big updates including new toggle commands, support for bookmarks and longform, alternating heading colors, improvements to readability, and more.

Ancillary Code

Here's an issue tracker in Obsidian based on a custom Dataview script.

Here's how to use columns & custom callouts to get a nifty "previous" and "next" visual in your notes.

Here's a method using Buttons, Templater and Dataview for new notes to inherit information from their parent notes.

Discussions

Showcases

Opportunities