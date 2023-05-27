Obsidian Updates

Insider v1.3.3 fixed some bugs.

Desktop v 1.3 added a new PDF viewer, improved bookmarks, and added embed support for YouTube and Twitter links.

Mobile 1.4.5 brought Mobile up to parity with 1.3.3 and fixed some iOS issues.

Desktop 1.3.4 reverted some changes to tab behavior and fixed some issues with plugin interactions with the new PDF viewer.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Ketcher by @yuleicul lets users view or draw chemical structures and reactions using Ketcher.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Recipe Grabber by @seethroughdev will quickly grab the important contents of any online recipe.

Confluence to Obsidian by @KkEi34 will import Confluence spaces.

BlindFold by @vzsky allows folding text by making it completely hidden.

LDS Scriptures Reference by @pacokwon will easily insert references to LDS scriptures

Chat Stream by @rpggio can create branching GPT chats using canvas notes.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Various Complements 8.3.0 now suppresses suggestions whose fuzzy match score is less than a specific value.

Another Quick Switcher 8.10.0 now supports fuzzy match and can sort results by modified time descending.

Folder Notes 1.2.0 supports Canvas as a folder note and added the option to open folder notes in a new tab, improved descriptions and names of settings, and fixed bugs. Custom folder note names are now supported, and CSS classes load instantly upon enabling the plugin.

Advanced Paste v2.3.1 is now compatible with the auto link title plugin. However, if you've previously bind Ctrl+V to the default paste command, it should be unbound due to a change in the underlying mechanism.

Weaver 0.5.0 introduced real-time rendering of messages, an option to hide indentation guides, and a new compact mode.

Linter 1.15.0 - 1.15.2 allows users to turn the Linter off for certain portions of a file and made YAML titles more flexible. Multiple custom ranged ignores now work in a file.

Code Editor Shortcuts v1.14.0 made undo and redo available as hotkeys which can be reassigned and improved the undo/redo functionality for multiple cursors.

Appearance

Yue by @thegixo is inspired by Things.

Brutalism by @abrahambahez focuses on writing over aesthetics.

ProtocolBlue by @PrettyBoyCosmo was inspired by the Cosmodium CyberSecurity colorway.

Simplicity by @Thiews focuses on customizability.

Ebullientworks 0.7.9 fixed for live preview admonitions, updated heading and link styles, enhanced Obsidian Publish files, and more.

ITS Theme was fully restructured to fit the Obsidian v1 design philosophy. The update restored ITS Styling & fixed broken CSS on v0.16+ styling updates, restructured Style Settings, and created a new guide site for the theme.

Food For Thought

Kepano, the CEO of Obsidian, wants to know what questions you have about his workflow so he can answer them in an upcoming article.

Here's a split system for digital vs. analogue knowledge management.

Some folks are deliberately avoiding plugins, which sparked some interesting discussion.

Ancillary Tools

The MacStories Shortcuts contest's "best productivity Shortcut" combines Calendar data with a meeting template to create the skeleton of a note.

Housekeeping