Obsidian Updates

Obsidian has a new logo, a new website design, a new changelog, and a new blog. The figma files for the new logo are located here. They also added more export options to the icon customizer: you can now download to ICO for Windows, and ICNS for macOS.

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Auto Hide Cursor by @moismat hides the cursor when scrolling and shows it again when moving the mouse.

Open Plugin Settings by @Lisandra-dev will create a command to open a specified plugin settings.

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Obsidian Typst by @fenjalien renders typst code blocks and math blocks to images with Typst.

File Include by @tillahoffmann makes it easier to include or embed files.

Cyrillic Morpher by @vanadium23 can generate cases for cyrillic named files and update your aliases with command.

Cloudinary by @uday-samsani allows you to upload content (images, videos, audio) to Cloudinary and insert (copy or drag both) them into your notes.

Codeblock Template by @sylcool allows for the reuse of content within Code Blocks, with the ability to utilize variables.

Movie by @onuraycicek makes it easier to search for movies info and trailers.

Note Highlighter by @JeremiahKoeiman highlights notes that have 1 or more todos in them.

Automatic List Styles by @WiseGuru automatically formats the styles of ordered lists, incrementing the list style for each layer.

Blur by @gapmiss obfuscates blocks of text.

Iconoir Icons by @gapmiss can create & display customized SVG Iconoir icons.

Flashcards LLM by @crybot will use Large Language Models (such as ChatGPT) to automatically generate flashcards from obsidian notes.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Tasks Plugin v3.8.0 introduced options to position next recurrences below the current task, and to limit task groups to a specified number of tasks.v3.9.0 added new priority levels for tasks and fixed Obsidian 1.3.0 log spam. v3.10.0 updated the auto-suggest feature for task priorities.

Open Gate v1.8.0 added a custom frame inside codeblocks to embed any website in your notes.

Obsidian Weaver v0.5.2 and v0.5.3 added conversation styles, information messages, and features for loading recent conversations and toggling visibility. These releases also fixed issues related to the import algorithm and the stop button.

Webpage HTML Export v1.6.0 provided features for exploring all files in your export and for transclusions, along with improvements in layout, behavior, and usability options. This version also removed jQuery dependency, and fixed various issues related to media exporting, paths, mathjax styles, and export cancellation.

Adamantine Pick v0.4.5 added offline embedded support for pikchr diagrams and collecting rare notes.

Notion Like Tables v6.11.0 introduced full wiki links support, allowing easy connection of notes in your vault to your table. This version also implemented its own fuzzy sort suggest menu and autocomplete functionality for brackets.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Surfing Key v0.0.1 allows for full control of Obsidian via keyboard, with easy navigation by pressing two or three letters.

For Developers

@shabegom got injured and is having some health problems, they're looking for someone to take over maintaining the Buttons plugin. You can find more details in Discord or on Github.

Appearance

NeuBorder by @sq1000000 is new a rework of obsidian-border that prioritizes neumorphic design, legibility, and keeping away distractions.

Strict by @Nikolai2038 is a new compact strict dark theme.

Tokyo Night Storm by @arozx is an adaptation of the Tokyo Night color scheme.

The Sodalite Theme v0.8.0 made multiple improvements including adding theming for callouts, improving file tree and tooltip visibility, and fixing various padding and viewing issues.

Showcases

Discussions