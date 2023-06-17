🌠 Tasks & Projects updates, TTRPG tips, & Reddit Alternatives
Insights into productivity & society, tools for academic compiling, and new password protection options.
Community
Some folks put together an alternative to the Reddit community on Lemmy, which uses fediverse technology similarly to mastodon's pkm.social.
Plugins
Pending (as of Friday morning)
Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.
Add an ID to the front matter by
@llimllibwill add a globally unique ID to every markdown document's front matter.
Better PDF 2 by
@joleaftries to implement a native PDF handling workflow
LDS Scriptures Reference by
@pacokwonmakes it easier to insert references to LDS scriptures
Password Protection by
@qing3962is a password plugin for protecting your private notes and diary, no encrypt, no decrypt.
Locksidian by
@SineCrepusculumalso adds in-app password protection for your vault.
NAI 4 Obsidian by
@SalokinGreenuses novelai to generate text inside your Obsidian Vault.
Markdown to Slack Message by
@idreamerconverts a markdown note to the Slack message blocks that enable you to send to your Slack.
Notes Sync Share by
@Alt-eris another method to sync and share (publish) your notes in your own private service.
Laws of Form by
@Kevgerallows you to create, manage and display Laws of Form expressions like ((a)) (b) = a (b).
Markdown Chords by
@dnotesadd musical chord notation and chord diagrams for stringed instruments (e.g. guitar) in Markdown.
Style Importer by
@joshrouwhorstmakes it easier to import a stylesheet from a URL into your snippets folder.
Updates
If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.
Another Quick Switcher 8.13.0 includes a new "Grep > Extensions" setting.
Folder notes v1.3.0 fixed a bug with the delete folder note button.
Auto Hide Cursor v1.1.0 now allows the cursor to be hidden immediately on scroll and after a delay of inactivity; there's a setting for customizability.
Advanced Paste v2.5.0 switched to
mimefor compatibility with Obsidian mobile. Note that this is a minor breaking change requiring updates to custom transforms.
Meta Bind plugin v0.5.0 added Live Preview support, Obsidian Publish support, view fields to reactively display metadata using mathjs, inline Select input field, and Progress Bar input field. The plugin has also improved its error handling system.
Tasks plugin v4.0.0 added custom grouping and fixed the order of urgency groups, now putting the most urgent tasks first.
Projects v1.16.0 introduced new sorting options and drag and drop support for color conditions.
Novel Word Count v2.17.1 no longer includes frontmatter in the wordcounts.
Appearance
Oozy by
@zaklezajaevokes the green ooze popular in the '90s.
Origin by
@Bluemoondragon07mimics the design of pre-v1.0.0 Obsidian.
Indent headings v0.3 fixed a serious performance issue that was causing a slowdown of the Community plugins browser.
Guides
Here's a centralized documentation site for javalent's plugins, which include admonitions, image window, dice roller, fantasy statblocks, leaflet, and more.
Here's a nice explanation of how Obsidian Copilot works, particularly for folks with a strong daily notes practice.
Here's a fairly comprehensive set of tutorials for TTRPG users.
Food For Thought
Cal Newport had a really insightful piece on the slow productivity of John Wick and how white collar office work optimizes for a different kind of productivity than the arts.
Here are some thoughts I found compelling about the difficulty of making a "good" social media site.
Ancillary Tools
Gtree lets users turn a markdown list into a visual directory tree.
Here's a set of pandoc templates for academics to use with Obsidian.