Community

Some folks put together an alternative to the Reddit community on Lemmy, which uses fediverse technology similarly to mastodon's pkm.social.

Plugins

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Appearance

Oozy by @zaklezaja evokes the green ooze popular in the '90s.

Origin by @Bluemoondragon07 mimics the design of pre-v1.0.0 Obsidian.

Indent headings v0.3 fixed a serious performance issue that was causing a slowdown of the Community plugins browser.

Guides

Here's a centralized documentation site for javalent's plugins, which include admonitions, image window, dice roller, fantasy statblocks, leaflet, and more.

Here's a nice explanation of how Obsidian Copilot works, particularly for folks with a strong daily notes practice.

Here's a fairly comprehensive set of tutorials for TTRPG users.

Food For Thought

Cal Newport had a really insightful piece on the slow productivity of John Wick and how white collar office work optimizes for a different kind of productivity than the arts.

Here are some thoughts I found compelling about the difficulty of making a "good" social media site.

Ancillary Tools