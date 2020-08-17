Beetles
Toxic beetles, weird pets, and unusual foods
A friend recommended a BYU lecture by Mary Robinette Kowal about writing flash fiction. The story I came up with while working through the exercises included a magical infestation of toxic beetles... which of course required me to learn about beetles and their toxins.
Fun Facts
The common firefly is a beetle, not a fly.
Native Australian beetles couldn't b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Obsidian Iceberg to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.