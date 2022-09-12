Visiting Chicago was an adventure! I'm still getting caught up from the trip even though it's been a bit over a week, but my biggest takeaway was that the restaurants in the financial district weren't nearly as good I was expecting (especially for the price!). I did a lot of reading while I was away, though, I want to highlight some of the ... highlights

This article about how some birds changed the pitch of their songs during the pandemic was fascinating, particularly because of the focus on how the birds haven't changed back to their old pitches, even though the reason for the pitch changes probably had to do with coping with noise pollution... which has definitely returned. Very thought-provoking.

Arguments between archaeologists about the purposes of small objects is one of my favorite topics. I've written about the annoying ubiquity of "items used for ritual purposes" before, but here's an interesting take about how ancient toys are really hard to have any certainty about, too, and are often offered as an alternative explanation when archaeologists aren't sure what something is for. "Must be a toy... or a religious object" is the way the saying goes.

A popular blogger named Scott Alexander recently had a book review contest, and the entry I keep going back to is this piece about 1587, A Year of No Significance which is about the decline of the Ming Dynasty from the perspective of the "boring" stuff, like a disinterested ruler and bureaucratic infighting. Nothing "big" happens, but it's a neat sort of "slice of life" biopic for an entire country and I really enjoyed it.