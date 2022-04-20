Blame
Food twins and the threat of blights
📗 The following story stands alone and can be read without any knowledge of my prior works, but does involve story elements that appeared previously in The Laundress & the Fungal Growth.
"Old Man Jaskin says he caught you sneaking into his wife's garden to ruin her potatoes."
Paertan sighed. "Rorgoten spores are rotten-fierce to get rid of and spread lik…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Obsidian Iceberg to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.