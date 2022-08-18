I'm extremely excited to announce that I'll officially be a program participant at Chicon 8, which is the 80th World Science Fiction Convention. This means I'll be in Chicago from September 1 to September 5, along with folks like Dan Koboldt, Fonda Lee, Elizabeth Bear, Scott H. Andrews, Ada Palmer, Joe Haldeman, Tamora Pierce, Jason Sanford, Joshua Palmatier and Arkady Martine. There's also a virtual half of the convention; here's who is attending each.

If you're planning to be in Chicago for Labor Day weekend, ping me and let's arrange to say hi! I'll be all alone in a new city for the first time in my life, so don't be shy.

That said, I'm flying in very late because taking off work on the 4th day for students (and giving myself a long weekend) was bad enough; I didn't want to also take off the 3rd day. Unfortunately I applied for this back when I thought my district still had a "no starting school before Labor Day" rule; oh well — being a panelist at WorldCon has been a dream of mine since I was small, so I'm certainly not going to leave them in a lurch by cancelling now.

In any event, I'm going to be talking about:

Sex, Social Systems, & Science Fiction

Legal Systems in Science Fiction

Gendered Magic in Historic Fantasy

as well as doing some other events like a build your own alien workshop, a small group discussion, and some fabulous morning walks. If you've got any fun thoughts on any of those topics and want to share them before the convention, do reach out; it'll help settle my nerves to get my thoughts in order before I go.

Here's the program schedule.