Civil Mage: Empress (3/3)
Irella builds a tomb
Irella threw her whole being into building Eramepi's tomb. For three days and nights she drew sketches, made calculations, and pulled raw aether into the mortal world. Biladiyn stood guard, first Alem and later others. She ate mechanically whenever food was offered, slept only when her eyes blurred and hands shook, and if any of her superiors from the T…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Obsidian Iceberg to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.