Civil Mage: Marna (1/2)
Irella arrives in Marna
By flatboat, it took all ten days of the decan for Irella to get to Marna, the Lysar River’s northernmost port. The eastern boatman led his oxen up and over the towbridge toward the stone dock. His wife set aside her knitting as they pulled into port, which Irella took as a signal to stand and stretch her legs. Beside her, Enduca did the same.
The biladi…
