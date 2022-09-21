Civil Mage: Memorial (1/3)
Irella finds an ally
📗 The Civil Mage is a multi-part serial. You can start here. It pulls together a great deal of research I've done — check out the Afterword for more notes on that.
Valentia's proclamation meant that all of Lysaria's most important personages had flocked to the capital. On the morning of Eramepi's funerary rite, the palace courtyard was bore only passing…
