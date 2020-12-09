🎓 Civilizations Thrive in Adverse Environments
Survival when the challenges seem insurmountable
The earliest human civilizations arose in conditions that were favorable for agriculture. Ancient river valley cultures gave rise to some of history’s longest-lasting and most powerful civilizations, including the Egyptians and the Chinese.
This does not, however, mean that civilization arises exclusively in fertile floodplains, or that civilizations req…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Obsidian Iceberg to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.