Quick Facts

Trash Heaps

Scientists mostly studden midden piles because the actual trash has lots of clues about historic lifestyles, but how people dispose of their garbage is interesting in its own right. Some Alaskan groups leave debris where they live, while the Pomo of Northern California deposited trash carefully downslope from their homes. Also, ritually breaking, scattering, and depositing debris from deconstructed buildings or ritual implements, for example, has deep meaning even though it's also about cleaning up after ourselves.

Urine Tax

Vespasian, a Roman emperor, probably taxed urine in the first century C.E. Urine contains ammonia, and back then, launderers used human and animal urine to clean togas. Urine is said to be useful in tanning as well, and thus the buyers of urine were taxed collected from public urinals. Somewhat more surprising, they also probably used ammonia from urine to bleach their teeth whiter.

Cleaning Bone

Bronze Age daggers were probably not actually used as non-functional status symbols. For a long time, scientists thought they were purely status symbols (like a gold sword with a hilt covered in jewels would be) because they thought the materials weren't strong enough to be effective weapons of choice. It turns out, though, that they're great for butchering carcasses, slaughtering livestock, and carving meat off the bone even if they aren't great weapons. There's still a lot of room for debate, but I like the idea of them being used as ritual livestock slaughtering tools for the wealthy that were occasionally also used as weapons in a pinch.

Pure Smell

Sulfur -- that's the one with the rotten-eggs stench -- was used to purify homes in Ancient Greece; it's even mentioned in Homer's Odyssey. It was utilized during the Middle Ages to purify plague-ridden homes, as well. Sulfur fumigation was also used in traditional Chinese medicine. Since it's an effective fungicide and pesticide, it's probably even reasonably effective at cleaning homes. It definitely works great at getting rid of mildew on peaches.

