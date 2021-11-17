Contract
What if men didn't have to choose between being heroes or good dads?
By the time Bergi’s mother came to extract him from the palace, he’d found a mage to bind him to the sword and the wolf.
"Sorry, ma—I ain’t marrying that girl." Or any girl.
Members of the Guard didn’t have to listen to their mamas beg for grankids. It was part of the contract.
