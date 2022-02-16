Corbels
Walls often have non-defensive uses
A young sailor tilted her head to the side and studied the golden walls of Nyandei. They towered over the nearby marsh, dwarfing every tree she'd ever seen.
"Are there many wars here?" she asked, bloodthirsty and eager as only the innocent can be. "Barbarian attacks?"
Her father — the ship's navigator, and the reason she was aboard — smiled indulgently. "…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Obsidian Iceberg to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.