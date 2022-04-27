The Apothecary's Daughter
Hyperfeminine healers & the trope of self-sacrifice
📗 The following story stands alone and can be read without any knowledge of my prior works, but does serve as a prequel to Embaphium.
A wasting disease was an ignoble end for the village apothecary, and the utter uselessness of the local priests made it incalculably worse.
As Kuria and her brother carried their mother's carefully wrapped corpse to the vi…
