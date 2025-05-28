Manuscriptions

Manuscriptions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GoneAnon's avatar
GoneAnon
1d

"Looking forward to things" might be an under-appreciated gender difference.

My wife absolutely requires some future event to "look forward to." Doesn't matter how far in the future, or how likely the thing is to actually happen. She just loves the planning and anticipation. I am the opposite - I see these future events as potential disruptions to my otherwise smooth-flowing and predictable life that cause dread and anxiety rather than excitement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Konik
Lee Hauser's avatar
Lee Hauser
1d

Do be sure to look at Kate Wagner’s McMansion Hell. It’s both delightfully snarky and a painless education in modern (awful) residential architecture.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Konik
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Konik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture