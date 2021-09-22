Kan sipped a fizzy brown potion, disregarding his partner’s scowl. “It makes me stronger.”

Riq shouldered his pack without magical help. “Too much of that and we’ll lose you to the Swordwulfen.”

Kan shrugged. “Too much rabbit meat can kill me. Doesn’t mean I’d rather starve.”

ANALYSIS

I've been thinking a lot about moderation and addiction lately.

I don't ha…