📗 The following story stands alone and can be read without any knowledge of my prior works, but it is a prequel to Vagrant if you're following along with how everything connects.

Mahiai shoved the tip of his spear through the heart of a poacher and hauled the corpse to his wife’s nest.

“Another one?” Kala asked, eyes wide as he bathed their egg in lowlander blood.

Mahiai rubbed his crownfeathers, exhausted. “They will keep trying to use our children to fuel their magic until we kill them all.”

AFTERWORD

I wrote Egg because I wanted the Verraine universe to have stories about good parenting. There are all sorts of resources on the internet about how reading science fiction and fantasy makes people have more empathy, literacy, leads to a lot of positive outcomes and children, for a variety of reasons. A lot of people learn things from the stories they read.

I wrote an entire article once about science fiction and fantasy novels that help me understand history and archaeology and anthropology better. Disappointingly few have helped me understand how to be a better mom.