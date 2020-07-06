Prisons & Punishment
Conceptions of Justice in SFF
In trying to come up with a fictional example of prison, I was reminded of a discussion I had with one of my professors in college. The topic was determinism and fault. To oversimplify a bit, the idea was that in a deterministic system, if you can’t attribute fault to someone – if bad actions aren’t someone’s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Obsidian Iceberg to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.