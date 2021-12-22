Fumble
The duty a fisherman has to his government
Warships dripping magic & men slipped up the delta, but Toby didn't so much as fumble his fishing line as they passed.
The port at Ulmes had withstood invasions before, swamp rats fading into the marsh, traders slinging enough bribes and bullshit to protect their positions and prestige.
It wasn't worth missing a meal over.
