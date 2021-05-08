🎓 Heating Oil Fraud, Ancient Fire & Ice Volcanoes
Micro-reviews from my recently-read pile: ancient marriage politics, Mediterranean dyes, Hittite architecture & whales throughout the ages.
I like to keep track of and reflect on the various things that I’ve read over the course of a month. Then I select the most interesting of those things and share them in hopes that others get value out of what I’ve learned.
BOOKS
I read House on the Cerulean Sea and it was exactly what other reviews have billed it as: a heartwarm…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Obsidian Iceberg to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.