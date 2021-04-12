Metal
Metals that aren't & other edge cases
I was working on a bronze age story where the protagonist needed to be able to melt stone in a cauldron, which at her technological level would have been impossible given the properties of bronze. Since realmwalking gods were involved, I was able to work around her limitations, but if I was leaning on magic anyway, I didn't want to base her cauldron on …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Obsidian Iceberg to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.