📗 Note: this takes place before Petrichor & Shattered.

It cost Jiri six years and a toe to build a perfect model of Iyranlenil Forest. His mage-bolt turned it into slag, but the scrap of lizard-skin at the center stayed pristine.

"The strength of our magic is irrelevant," the old scholar pleaded with his king. "It won't die."

"We have to try."

ANALYSIS

Imm…