Manuscriptions

Manuscriptions

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Hojae Lee's avatar
Hojae Lee
Oct 17

I think you have successfully convinced me try out Muse! :) (Well I had it downloaded, but I just never thought of use cases - your example with the library card is brilliant!) Thanks Eleanor.

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1 reply by Eleanor Konik
David Berreby's avatar
David Berreby
Oct 15

Thanks, I learned a lot here. But frankly I'm not at ease trusting Zuckerberg with vast amounts of information about me, my life and everyone in touch with me. Would love to know your thoughts on that psychological/political hurdle.

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1 reply by Eleanor Konik
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