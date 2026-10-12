I set up Muse mostly because it sounded like a free OpenClaw (ClawdBot, whatever it was called). My main frustration with OpenClaw when I tried to use it was that it allowed for very expensive mistakes. I didn’t think about it much for months, but lately everybody on my Twitter feed (mostly nerdy startup guys) is saying that their wives are delighted by Muse. Since these days I’m mostly out of the tech game — my only AI subscription for the last six months has been a $8/mo Notion plan (I’m grandfathered in, which is great becuase it comes with Opus 5.5!) — I checked it out.

Muse is awesome! Here’s my invite code, which I forgot to include in the email, oh well, that’s not why I wrote this: Redeem my code in Settings within 48 hours of joining and we’ll both get 1 billion Muse tokens. Here’s the code: 4BRKTO

But a lot of people I talked to about it were like, “why would I bother setting up Muse when I already have Claude Code? What does it do that my harness can’t already handle.”

And friends, if the fact that Muse comes with a butt-ton of free compute and somebody else managing the infra doesn’t matter to you (it should!), consider how annoying it is when your harness jerks away control of your browser or headless crap fills up in the background without you realizing, or how fundamentally brittle most of the Telegram style bridges can end up being.

Maybe y’all didn’t have any issues figuring out how to SSH into your laptop to control Claude, or didn’t mind paying questionmark dollars to spin up a sandboxed OpenClaw on a Cloudflare worker, but I have a fairly adversarial relationship with computers, and it all got kid of exhausting.

I try not to be one of those people who talks about my tool stack all the time, but I am glad that I let Claude and MCP solve my organizational problems, got Claude Code runing in Obsidian, and came around to the idea dashboards are useful. But despite being able to handle all that complexity, like most ~housewives, in my heart of hearts I want something that Just Works. And Muse did.

Library books and a dead dishwasher

I am obviously not hooking this bot up to my bank right out of the gate, but I have some low-stakes things that make more sense to give an agent than a harness. My library card, for one: I hate manually requesting books through the cheap government website, and Muse just… handles it. “Go find books about chess aimed at a bright 6 year old” I say, and bam, it picks out some titles and requests them. A few days later the county emails to let me know my books are available. As soon as I send this I’m gonna pop out and pick them up.

My dishwasher stopped working in the middle of dinner with friends last week, right as we were loading 9 people’s worth of stuff in to get cleaned. Gah! But one quick message to Muse while my husband and a dinner guest took off panels and stared at circuit breakers, and I knew that 7-10 years is about all you get out of them anyway. A repair attempt with kids underfoot wasn’t worth it, and Costco had a replacement possibilities chart that fit my requirements (quiet, good reviews, and specific measurements). I gave it my Costco login, and it priced out everything comprehensively across a couple of different local stores, including installation. I went back and forth between the filterless KitchenAid and the fancy Bosch all my friends swear by (which has a unique drying mechanism), ended up picking the KitchenAid (it’s great so far!), and had a new dishwasher by Tuesday. I love it, it fits so much more stuff and is way easier to maintain.

Normally that kind of thousand-dollar decision would have paralyzed us with indecision. We would have done tons of manual research, debated back and forth, and agonized. But Muse dug up really helpful discussions from obscure pro forums, and we ended up feeling very confident in the decision after reviewing the source material. From my phone! It was amazing!

Marketplace scans and date nights

I have a list of “nice to have” things that Muse scans Facebook marketplace for. I like the idea of one of those old-fashioned wooden secretaries, and one of those cute old-fashioned bikes with the basket in front. It also checks the local Buy Nothing groups for kid clothes, glass jars, and other a couple of other things I like to have on hand. These aren’t urgently needed, and I don’t want to overpay for them, so Muse has over time built a table of what normal prices in my area look like and flags good deals for me. I’ve already gotten a $25 armchair and ottoman out of it, it fits on my rug in my reading nook and I love it.

Every few days Muse checks for date night ideas: English-language opera near us, what’s playing at local dinner theaters, and anything unusually cheap. I don’t have to remember to open any of these websites anymore, and I don’t keep track of any dashboards. I just get an email when something relevant pops up. And in fact something perfect just did! The local dinner theater my husband has been trying to take me to for years finally panned out. I’ve been nixing stuff like Italian operas and musicals with too many Broadway in jokes, but Grease is showing soon, the very last show in their “old building” —and if we had missed this one (not unlikely given our schedules!) my husband would never get the chance to take me to this place he loves. That would have been a shame!

And I absolutely might have missed that it was the last show in the old building if I’d just been glancing at their calendar every couple of months when a grandparent volunteers to take the kids. So I’m grateful to Muse for my upcoming Sunday matinée, and for the Young Frankenstein showing I got to see last weekend at a dinner theater place I hadn’t even known existed because it’s an hour away in a town I usually only drive through on the way to Harpers Ferry.

Camps, parties, and SignupGenius forms

Muse also helped a lot with summer camp and party planning. This is the sort of thing normal people just run a Google search for, I guess, but I wanted a database of every venue within a 40 minute drive of my house that does anything like this, because often the fun weekend/enrichment opportunities, the camps, and the parties all run out of overlapping venues. The local STEM museums host birthday parties, for example, and it’s nice to comparison shop prices on summer camp weeks. It’s also convenient to have somewhere to dump reflections on birthday party venues we’ve attended so we don’t accidentally book something one parent hates and the other parent hasn’t ever seen (there’s a particular laser tag venue nearby with so much other stuff the kids never actually play together).

So with almost no time and effort on our part, we were able to triangulate to a nerf wars place near us for my son’s winter birthday, then it’ll be back to our house for cake and candles.

Housewife Helper Muse is seriously incredible. I’m not sure if you’ve ever had to parse a SignupGenius form for parent teacher conferences or food donations, but the interface is godawful and I basically don’t look at them anymore, I just get Muse to handle it. It can also run a complex comparison of unit prices between grocery stores (except Giant, which appears to be the one website on the whole planet that has figured out a Captcha that even I can’t get through if I’m remoting in to control the browser — it’s some kind of weird drag thing that I absolutely cannot do when controlling the browser from my phone, grr).

Muse vs. Grok Bot

The catch with Muse is that it won’t do anything useful with the files on my computer, which is how I ended up using Grok Bot. It’s better in some ways, worse in others.

Grok Bot is much smarter than Muse. Muse runs on a model that is at least six months behind the fronteir, which is mostly fine (OpenClaw first came out like six months ago anyway) but painful for other things.

On the flip side, Grok Bot won’t save my fvsking passwords. It will connect to a paid 1Pass account (which I don’t have and don’t want, I’m used to Bitwarden) and it will “stay logged in” on a browser (for awhile), but it won’t just… save my library card or Costco login. Super annoying! Muse just saves them into a locker it can’t “see” and can only be used on the right site so they don’t leak.

They also handle mail differently — grokmail just… works. I didn’t have to fight with webhooks or set up cronjobs or deal with authentication on my end, the way I did for agentmail. So I end up sending non-urgent stuff to Muse (which has a hook that checks mail periodically throughout the day) to batch for Grok Bot, which wakes up for every inbound email.

Since Muse is free, and Grok Bot costs about $16/mo (annual plan) but comes bundled with Cursor Pro (which is my favorite code-text editor anyway), I use both. Muse ends up filling the “intern” role - easy useful stuff. I coordinate between the bots with an Agent Task Board in Notion, and they can send each other emails. I tried Slack but it was way too annoying.

On the Web, Live

And I know I said that I don’t look at dashboards, but I did have Grok Bot and Muse team up to build some dashboards to help out some local nonprofits. Muse did the preliminary research, and dug up a ton of amazing grant opportunities that weren’t on their radar, like a group that will pay for field trips to battlefields, a free textbooks program for private schools, and some amazing creative arts projects that my friends (and I — stay tuned!) are interested in taking advantage of. I ended up buying a domain name (manuscriptions.us) so that I could park these grant databases behind a password and let my friends use them for reference, and experimented with letting Grok Bot handle the whole publishing flow with a Cloudflare API key.

It worked!

The new Manuscriptions landing page isn’t fancy, but friends, I have been setting up webpages since the late 90s. It’s not so much hard as annoying. FTP clients, compilation processes, servers, files, blah blah blah… no. I just told Grok Bot that I wanted a pretty hub of people who write about handwriting, letters, and note-taking. It wrote the page and designed it in an illuminated-manuscript style using my Substack’s colors. My Muse bot dug up essays and articles to feature, and my Grok bot checked that the links actually worked. Oh, I had opinions about categories and tweaked some things — QA brain doesn’t really turn off — but on the whole it was much easier than spending hours digging through templates and painstakingly reading webhost documentation. And Cloudflare static sites are free!

What about Dots and OpenClaw?

Most people writing about this stuff aren’t particularly cost conscious. For example, OpenAI’s Dots also exist, but as far as I know it’s not particularly better and they only come with ChatGPT Pro, which starts at $100 a month. I haven’t tried them, but a few friends who own their own businesses or have Pro thru work have. This article is partly written for them because they’re the prime candidate for “wait, what would I use this for that I’m not already doing” — because people paying $100/mo for ChatGPT generally already have pretty complex workflows.

Their wives mostly don’t, tho, and they could set up an email route so family members could kick off tasks using a UI they’re used to. Bank of America’s payment data shows only about 3% of its households paying for any AI service this year, and the nice thing about Muse is that they don’t have to in order to get the perks of Dots.

And honestly even the people who already have OpenClaw set up can probably benefit from Muse. Sure, OpenClaw is free, open-source software, but you pay for the AI model underneath and a server to run it on, so it’s roughly $10 to $25 a month all in for a light personal setup. IF you know how to do a light personal setup and don’t accidentally run up a huge bill with unnecessary wakeups. And OpenClaw can outsource things to Muse.

But housewives are mostly not capable of doing that! I am probably in the top 1% of technically minded housewives and I couldn’t manage it! Here are some painful lessons I (taught my bots) while trying to get these things to run cheaply enough to pay for themselves (and Grok Bot has — between pointing out some mileage deductions that totally make sense for my small business and catching the fact that it is a waste of reward points to pay with reward points at Amazon checkout).

The rest was compiled by Muse and then edited by me because let’s be real, these are not the part that I should write by hand (everything above this was, tho — in one sitting even, yes even the em dashes):

Caveats: Be Efficient!

Wakeups are the real cost. Every scheduled job that starts an agent costs compute the moment it wakes, even if it immediately decides there is nothing to do. I discovered this via Twitter and had Muse count: about 300 agent wakeups a week, and roughly half were waste. One round of auditing got it to about 140, with no coverage lost.

Never let a job wake up just to check the time. The inbox check ran every hour around the clock and used a little internal gate to decide whether to work. That’s stupid, and Muse will absolutely make stupid mistakes like that. Around 128 of those weekly wakeups were the bot noticing it was 2 AM or a Saturday and going back to sleep. If a job only works certain hours, schedule it at those hours, and off the hour, so everything doesn’t fire at once.

Piggyback on wakeups that already exist. My mail checks now ride inside the journaling check-ins that were waking up anyway, and my usage reports ride the morning job and the last check of the day instead of being jobs of their own.

Merge jobs that fire together. Two pairs of weekly scans that landed at the same time became two sweep jobs. Each half kept its own instructions and its own rules for where results go, and a half that fails reports the failure instead of going quiet.

Fewer checks, seriously. Sometimes bots will pick a fairly arbitrary cadence for checks and, after review, it turns out they can happen a lot less frequently with no value loss. I try to audit for this on a roughly weekly basis.

Batch bot-to-bot email. Every email wakes Grok Bot, so non-urgent items go in a Muse queue and ride the next email that I actually did want to go through in that exact moment, with a send-by date as a backstop so nothing sits forever. Non-urgent means non-urgent, and a rigid daily batch is just another schedule somebody has to wake up for. You can always prompt it manually to send the queue if you have some unexpected time at your desk and want to get started on the pile.

Pair sending with checking. When a bot sends an email it’s already awake, so it checks its inbox in the same pass, and a record of the last check lets the next scheduled check skip itself. But make sure it’s not waking up to check whether it has to check!

Let a script do the watching. A cheap script with no AI in it can watch an inbox and wake the agent only at set times, and only when something is waiting; an empty check then costs no wakeup at all. Keep the set times, though. I don’t want mail waking my bot in the middle of the night just because a 5min “free” check found something — I want to batch things.

Spend a resetting allowance like it resets. I queue heavy work while the week is fresh, because I might need the compute myself, then burn the surplus down in the last half-day before the reset, several jobs running in parallel, stopping with a few percent to spare. The week before I adopted the rule, almost half my weekly allowance expired unused. Oops! Incidentally this is another thing Muse handles better than Grok Bot: Muse can actually see its usage and reset windows, and I haven’t figured out how to get Grok Bot to know its usage without literally giving it my Cursor password and telling it to check in a browser, which is a little beyond my comfort level. I’m probably being some combination of needlessly paranoid and locking the barn door after the horses ran out — I’ve seen Claude Code just go straight into my Mac keychain, which is terrifying and another reason I prefer to run agents on somebody else’s computer). But giving my bot access to controlling how I pay for my bot seems recursively risky.

The most useful prompt I give these bots is: “How can we do things more efficiently.”

The last thing I need is it deciding it would be more efficient for me to triple its usage budget. But honestly, if it keeps saving me money, I might do it anyway. It’s already been more useful than my tax preparer and my accountant — and with fewer errors when I double-checked the work.

If you’re having a hard time figuring out how you’d use one of these agentic bots or whatever we’re calling them this week, consider hiring a local teenager for a week to do annoying crap for you like assemble IKEA furniture or organize your kids’ closets. See what kinds of things you hand off — then apply kind of thinking to a remote teenager with their own crappy laptop, and you’ll be in just about the right headspace for these things.

Hope that helps!