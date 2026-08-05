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RobRoy's avatar
RobRoy
3d

This was an interesting article I didn't know I didn't know about

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Hojae Lee's avatar
Hojae Lee
4d

I, too, was a person who didn't know about naked mole rats except for the bits from Kim Possible. I'm glad that I read on - this piece was delightful. :)

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