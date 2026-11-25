Glen Cook is writing Black Company books again, and they’re actually good! I expected Lies Weeping and They Cry to be terrible, since it’s been a quarter-century since the plot advanced; surely this is just a naked money grab I thought to myself. (Speaking of naked money grabs, those are Amazon Affiliate links). For those not familiar, these books are the original “grimdark” (which is to say they paint a grim, not glorious, picture of war). They follow a black-hearted mercenary company as it fights its way across a planet ruled by evil sorcerers and tries to discover its origins. One of the unique things about the company is that it has a real esprit de corps and cares deeply about its history; ostensibly, the books we are reading are their own internal journals.

It’s true that the Annalists in the later books are not as compelling as Croaker was in the original Books of the North — it should come as no surprise that grizzled ole Glen Cook writes grizzled old men better than teenaged girls, and the Annalists of these later books are indeed teenaged girls — but there was enough of the old magic to make this a thoroughly enjoyable reading experience.

Gushing excitement aside, long-time readers of my articles may recall that the Black Company books are how I got my first exposure to the idea of mercenary companies; more specifically, the series’ free companies of Khatovar are where I got my initial impression of Renaissance era condottieri. So it’s fitting, then, that just as we got new Black Company books, I read my first nonfiction book about Renaissance Italy: Medici Money by Tim Parks.

As you can no doubt tell from the title, Medici Money is not a book about condottieri. But just as one cannot truly understand American banking without grasping the pressures of 1812 and WWI, critical aspects of Italian banking turn on war. And while my main takeaway was that Italian wars were surprisingly bloodless given how expensive they were (they are much like modern wars in that regard!), there were enough surprising little asides in Medici Money that I ended up learning a few details about the condottieri anyway.

How Italian Mercenaries Worked

When I wrote On the Many Different Types of Armies, I treated the condottieri as captains of free companies, like Sir John Hawkwood’s White Company, and compared them to Glen Cook’s Black Company. I pointed out that mercenary companies have a lot of freedom, but they’re also a lot more alone in the world, since they don’t have a nation and its government to fall back on.

I didn’t go too deep into the details of the Italian free companies back then, but I want to correct that now because the nuances inform a lot more than I expected. Plus, they’re cool.

The quote that inspired me to sit up and think about all this again was this:

Even the feudal lord in the country keeps an army and hires it out, governs his lands.

I had no idea that late feudal lords hired out their armies; I was under the impression that they typically either kept them closer to home, raiding and defending against raids, or kept them idle unless they had to meet a feudal obligation for something like a Crusade. But no, Parks says this is wrong (or at least incomplete):

By-product of a decadent feudalism, the condottiere is a warlord with a private army. Many signori of small towns and citadels find that renting out themselves and their soldiers is the only way to stay solvent and independent. A condottiere without a small town has no scruples about acquiring one. An army needs a base. For the big players who hire the mercenaries, there is the advantage that few of their own citizens need risk death when war is declared. People can get on with business as usual.

This surprised me! I had never come across this conception of a mercenary company before! The impression I’d gotten previously was of roving bands of soldiers under a popular, landless, baseborn leader taking jobs wherever they could find them precisely because they did not have a home to return to or any real rank to work from.

But here we have Tim Parks suggesting that many (not all: some really were led by baseborn guys looking for a castle to defend) mercenary companies started out as the armies of impoverished lords. Could it be that not all lordly mercenaries were stamped in the image of Sforza, who became Duke of Milan by dint of military might and marriage?

To be clear, I had heard that armies needed a winter base — in Mercedes Lackey’s By the Sword, the mercenary company Kerowyn joined had a home base at Bolthaven, where the old & infirm soldiers hang out and they winter over. Funny how a lot of what I learned about mercenary companies comes from Mercedes Lackey, of all people, between the Skybolts and the Sforzas of her (much better, probably because they’re co-written) Heirs of Alexandria books. The rest, of course, comes from The Traitor Son Cycle by Miles Cameron, which I reviewed back in 2021 and still adore. There, the mercenary captain is noble-born, but he does not rule and hides his identity as best he can (until the plot requires him to become emperor, of course).

But even so, reading Medici Money made me realized that my understanding of mercarny companies was a loose, undisciplined, poorly considered thing… and I decided I wanted to shore up my knowledge a bit.

After a bit of research, I discovered Alberico da Barbiano. He came from a family of counts who had built up a patchwork of fortified towns in North-Central Italy over the 12th & 13th centuries. He learned his trade under John Hawkwood, the captain of the White Company, and by 1377 was commanding 200 lances in the papal campaign against Cesena. He wasn’t lord during this time, though when Alberico formed his own Company of St. George, its core came from people on his family’s lands. So while his family’s territory gave him a pool of recruits, his company grew beyond the people who lived on his lands and he wasn’t exactly a feudal lord renting out his army in the way the quote implies. If anything, he was more like the “army son” occasionally returning home to help out the actual lord defend the family lands.

Who else was there?

Gianfrancesco Gonzaga inherited the lordship of Mantua in 1407, which brought with it a long-standing alliance with Venice. Gonzaga needed to protect the territory he already ruled; Venice wanted a friendly base between it and Milan, along with passage for its armies. But isn’t that different, you may ask? An alliance is not the same thing as a mercenary contract!

Or is it?

In 1421, Gianfrancesco made an alliance with Venice that guaranteed his family’s existing possessions and gave Venetian troops passage, shelter, and provisions in his territory. If he faced war, he would spend 2,000 ducats a month on troops for his own defense, with Venice supplying any additional amount needed. If his own territory was not under attack, he would provide some of those troops to defend specified Venetian territories when needed, and make himself available if his command was required. So far, so mutual defense treaty.

A dozen years later, a Venetian agreement appointed him commander of its army and specified 600 lances and 300 infantry under his personal contract. That was his personal contingent, alongside the larger Venetian army he was appointed to command. They settled accounts every six months, which does start to sound like a contractual arrangement of renting out one’s personal army…

But honestly, it still seems like a pretty straightforward military alliance to me; “I’ll send the guys, but you have to supply them” can’t be that different than, say, the American relationship with the Kurds or whoever. So am I missing something, or is Parks?

Maria Nadia Covini describes military contracts and diplomacy as sources of both income and political protection for the Gonzaga, Malatesta, and other ruling families. Maybe it was just a muddy mashup?

Part of the muddle seems to come from the words themselves: whether you call one of these arrangements a “treaty,” a “contract,” or something closer to vassalage depends on how big the two parties were and which way the money and protection flowed. Is watching Thanksgiving football a ritual? Yes, but it feels weird when anthropologists call it that!

When Venice hired Gonzaga with 600 lances, it was a contract; when Gonzaga promised troops in exchange for Venice guaranteeing his lands, it was a treaty; and when a small lord promised military service in return for a bigger power’s protection, it started to look an awful lot like a vassal owing service to his liege. Edward Armstrong, writing about Lorenzo’s Florence, described “lesser potentates bound to her by the tie of ‘commendation,’ and rendering military service in return for her protection,” found most lastingly among the “lordling despots of Romagna.”

Alberico da Barbiano’s grandson and namesake, Alberico Novello da Barbiano, fit Parks’s description better than his grandfather did. He was the eldest son of Ludovico, lord of Zagonara, and spent his early career as a hired captaini. His father had fallen out with him, though, and left his lands to a younger son under the protection of the Duke of Milan. Alberico promptly rode home, and took his father’s lands with little resistance; Florence, worried about Milan, sent Rinaldo degli Albizzi to recruit him, and after a lot of waffling on Alberico’s part, hired him. So in 1424 Florence had a count with 200 lances raiding toward Imola every day “from Zagonara, his own land”, and he is the “Count Alberigo” who shows up in Machiavelli’s account of the battle of Zagonara. When Milan besieged him in his own castle, he agreed that if Florence didn’t relieve him within 15 days, he would surrender and switch to Milan’s pay. Florence’s relief army was routed at Zagonara on July 28, 1424 (more on that battle below), and Albizzi had already written home that he suspected the whole thing was a sham. The Duke of Milan soon freed Alberico, gave back most of his property, and hired him, later granting him the castle of Belgioioso near Pavia.

Those surrender terms, in which losing his castle also meant changing employers, seem to me to sit right on that knife’s edge between contract and vassalage.

Relatively Bloodless Wars

One of the funny things that Parks pointed out was that the leadership of the Italian city-states who hired mercenaries were often really irritated that the mercenaries they hired would win against the enemy mercenary company, accept their surrender, and then refuse to “finish the job” — which would leave soldiers alive, and threatening, ready to fight another day for the right price. Under these circumstances, wars were rarely won decisively. And consider: what motivation did the mercenary leaders have to eliminate the threat of a rival? Incentives matter, and a mercenary company with no enemy to fight is a mercenary company that goes unpaid.

Parks seems to have been drawing on Machiavelli (which makes sense; he’s a prolific source!). Machiavelli is certainly the/an origin of the complaint that these wars “were begun without fear, carried on without danger, and ended without loss.” At Zagonara, for example, Milan attacked a small town on the Florentine side to draw Florence’s army away from its siege of Forlì, which worked; the Florentines marched for hours through deep mud and heavy rain, met an enemy that was still fresh, and were routed, losing thousands of horses. Even so, according to Machiavelli, “in such a defeat, celebrated in all Italy, no one died except Ludovico degli Obizzi together with two of his men who fell from their horses and drowned in the mud.” Parks adds that more people were killed collecting the taxes to pay for the war than at Zagonara.

So why did these guys end up hiring mercenaries in the first place, instead of fighting with citizen armies like the days of Rome? In the olden days, Rome and its Italian ‘allies’ fought with citizen armies, and they certainly did not flinch at eliminating dangerous rivals; witness Carthage.

Peter Leeson and Ennio Piano, writing about the “Golden Age of Mercenaries,” argued that insecure rulers (like the leaders of Florence, republican or otherwise) end up hiring mercenaries out of fear that an armed citizenry could overthrow them. Florence hired Umbrian cavalry as early as 1208, banned citizens from owning swords in 1280, and drastically shrank its militia cavalry between 1260 and 1325. Venice, whose government was more secure, relied on its own citizens for longer. Hiring out the fighting also brought the other advantage Parks emphasized: citizens could carry on with business while hired soldiers fought. And while, as Sforza’s career demonstrates, it’s not like a hired army never threatened the city leaders that employed it… one of the other perks was that a mercenary-fought war doesn’t decimate your productive citizenry. This makes it expensive but not necessarily ruinous in the sense of killing the goose that lays the golden egg.

But part of my frustration with Parks — who, to be fair, is a banking guy, not a military history guy — is that he’ll say things like “It is the right of a mercenary army to sack the town they have taken. Everybody knows that.” The problem is that no, actually, this does not apply to cases where the town surrenders without needing to be stormed. Sure, mercenaries were often paid in loot, which can create some relatively perverse incentives, but towns that surrendered with terms were supposed to be spared. Gavin Daly’s history of the laws of war explained that the right to sack applied to a besieged city that refused to surrender and was taken by storm, and was justified as retribution, deterrence, and a reward for soldiers who had to breach the walls of a besieged town at great personal risk.

In the case of Volterra, an army led by renowned condottiere Federico da Montefeltro, then Count of Urbino, blockaded the city. Why? Well, the locals rioted, killing two members of the alum company, and declared independence from Florentine oversight because their leaders had given up their rights to a newly discovered alum deposit. Alum was a necessary ingredient in a variety of local industries, notably fixing textile dyes and some other stuff involved with leatherworking — both of which were critically important to the regional economy. So of course Volterra’s citizen didn’t want to give up this rich deposit to the Medici Consortium. But the Medici Consortium was wealthy and powerful, and Lorenzo decided he’d rather win by force of arms than negotiation and sent in his army of contractors.

After 25 days, the Volterrans surrendered. Then mercenaries in Volterra’s own service opened the gates and invited the plunder, and the besiegers broke discipline and looted… but while this was not entirely surprising (perhaps the town leaders were not simply corrupt and stupid when they gave such good concessions to the Medici!) it was also not normal, not in the “common rule of war” way Parks treats it. The whole point of asking for terms is that your surrender brings with it agreements that will protect you from what you would otherwise face in a loss!

What is Normal, Anyway?

So I’m left wondering exactly which other bits of how mercenaries worked Parks was wrong about.

Let us focus for a moment on Federico da Montefeltro. He’s a famous condottiere, so we must ask: how did he become Duke? Was it sheer conquest like Sforza? Was he a second son who unexpectedly inherited?

Sort of! Turns out he was a bastard. Maybe.

His father, Guidantonio, Count of Urbino, had no legitimate sons, and his first wife, Rengarda Malatesta, had no children at all. There were persistent rumors (probably started by Rengarda) that Federico was actually Guidantonio’s grandson by way of a bastard daughter married to a military captain. It’s enough to make you dizzy, but after Rengarda died, Guidantonio married the Pope’s niece, got Federico legitimized by papal bull, and then had a bunch of kids with his new wife, including an heir named Oddantonio who became the first Duke of Urbino in 1443. When Oddantonio was murdered the next year, the citizens of Urbino called Federico to rule in his place, and Pope Sixtus IV finally made him Duke in 1474, two years after Volterra and…

Look, the specific details of Urbino’s governance are not that interesting, but it should give you a sense of how chaotic all this was. Italian noble titles — and land claims — came from a complex interplay of family power, personal prowess, and Papal favor. To say that condottieri were warlords with private armies is… true, in some senses. To say that they were the product of a decadent, late stage of feudalism is also true. But as best I can tell, it misses a lot of the nuance of the era to say that the “country lords” were “hiring out their armies” while “governing their lands.” I couldn’t find any examples of small town ~mayors raising meaningful armies of locals and going adventuring, either — but then, I don’t speak Italian and this is far from my area of expertise.

All I’m sure of, then, is the political situation in Renaissance Italy was a lot like the modern day in that the soldiers who did the fighting were rarely from the cities where money was concentrated… and that I am deeply thankful that our states are not in quite such dire, chaotic political straits. Even if the stock market has been kind of weird this week.

Further Reading