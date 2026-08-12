Manuscriptions

Manuscriptions

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Eric McKee's avatar
Eric McKee
2d

I'm thinking this is an excellent example of what peer review should look like.

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1 reply by Eleanor Konik
RobRoy's avatar
RobRoy
2d

Great article! Thanks for taking the time to write it

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