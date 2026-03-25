Manuscriptions

Manuscriptions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly Bloomfield's avatar
Kelly Bloomfield
14h

Really interesting article. Am fairly new to obsidian so still figuring it out. I don’t suppose you have any more info on what your social media/newsletter dashboard looks like or how you built it? I have been trying to figure out something like this in obsidian and can’t quite picture how it would work yet?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eleanor Konik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture