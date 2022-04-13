Opulence
Mercenaries make for a strange army
📗 The following story stands alone and can be read without any knowledge of my prior works, but does take place about a hundred years after Left.
The swordwulfen alpha filled the dead mage’s skull with blood and held it aloft.
“It won’t be the opulence we were promised, but this’ll fetch a handsome price at the Akademe, and then we’ll be free to make ou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Obsidian Iceberg to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.