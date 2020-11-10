Pigs
Single purpose livestock with a weird relationship to gender
My husband showed me this utterly fascinating article about medieval pigs, which I've often heard a lot about (30-50 feral hogs, anyone?) but haven't really studied much. Since pig meat is so fraught with historic and religious significance, I decided to do a little more digging and see if I could find anything worth integrating to my worldbuilding.
Fun …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Obsidian Iceberg to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.