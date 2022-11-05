In The Community

Note: a bunch of great things happen in Discord every week, but the links require you to be logged in to the community server and generally launch in the browser version of Discord unless you paste them into your app directly. Sorry!

Plugin News

New in Community Plugins

These plugins went through code review and are now available in Obsidian's plugin list. For the full list, check out the plugin stats page.

Projects by @marcusolsson is an awesome new plugin to help manage projects in Obsidian; it aligns the most relevant parts of kanbans, databases, and calendars to give you just the aspects of those things you need to handle projects, and I can't wait to integrate it into my vault.

Pending (Happy Obsidian October!)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

If you want a comprehensive list of what plugins updated this week, check out this plugin updates index by Ganessh Kumar.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Snippetor has been updated to generate snippets for Obsidian 1.0!

The plugin update tracker lets you know when your installed plugins have updates available, and then view the release notes, download count, release time, and git diff. From there you can install some/all of the updates with a few clicks.

Make.md adds spaces for drag and drop ordering of a vault, adds inline editing of embedded notes (inline editable transclusion) and editable view of an entire folder and menu shortcuts (/ in new line) and inline styler (select text) to style text without having to remember markdown.

Here's a plugin to fetch emails from gmail.

Appearance

Ancillary Code

Obsidian Tasks Calendar is a dataview snippet to show your calendar for the month or an agenda view. It can also create a widget view that would let you add a week view to your daily note.

Guides

Showcases

Kepano is using the Text Generator plugin to generate recipes and it immediately made me wonder whether AI will finally be able to take a list of ingredients I have in my pantry and just tell me what to cook.

A bunch of people shared their favorite small features.

Courses

Bianca Pereira launched her “Build Your Knowledge Portfolio” course. She teaches professional and amateurs researchers how to organize knowledge in a “no folders” system to support writing research-based content. Here's a 15% discount link.

Ancillary Tools