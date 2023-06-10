Plugin News

Interlinear Glossing by @Mijyuoon helps users format interlinear glosses used in linguistics texts.

Better MathJax by @greasycat provides math autocompletion and customizable snippets.

Mood Tracker by @dartungar makes it easier to track moods and emotions, visualize them, and browse past entries.

SyncFTP by @alex-donnan syncs files to SFTP, with credentials in settings.

Pieces for Developers by @mark-at-pieces offers powerful features for capturing, managing, translating, and enhancing code snippets. (Closed Source)

Markdown Blogger by @afazio1 allows developers to push markdown notes to their local blog, portfolio, or static site. Works with Astro.js, Next.js, and any other framework configured to render markdown pages.

Logstravaganza by @czottmann is a simple proxy for console.*() calls which copies log messages and uncaught exceptions to a note.

Time Ruler by @joshuatazrein is drag-and-drop time ruler combining the best of a task list and a calendar view (integrates with Tasks, Full Calendar, and Dataview).

Chemical Structure Renderer by @xaya1001 renders chemical structures from SMILES strings into PNG or SVG format using Ketcher and Indigo Service.

Lilypond by @Vaults adds Lilypond support.

Query all the things by @sytone allows you to make SQL queries against the internal data of obsidian and render it how you want.

AI Notes Summary by @irbull can summarize referenced notes using OpenAI.

Bolt by @Bluemoondragon07 is a new theme inspired by Android apps and Material Design by Google.

Ebullientworks Theme 0.7.10 got tweaked to better support Calendar.

Easy multi-column notes v0.5.4 now prevents the display of columns in source mode and fixed excess height of multi-column embeds in v0.5.3.

Here are some beautiful custom callouts with gradient colors.

Here are some nice new codes for pretty blockquotes.

